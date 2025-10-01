Laura Rossi Public Relations announces GINA SCHOOL: It's Not What They Teach You; It's What You Learn by Gina Barreca

The cover of Gina School Gina Barreca author of Gina School and Professor at UCONN John Guillemette illustrator, Gina School

It's Not What They Teach You; It's What You Learn: Life Lessons and Anti-AI Advice from Popular UCONN Prof. Gina Barreca for all School of Life Students

Laughing together is as close as you can get to another person without hugging them.” — Gina Barreca

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Gina Barreca has made millions of readers laugh, think, and feel seen. Now, in GINA SCHOOL (Woodhall Press; October 7, 2025; paperback original), Gina Barreca opens the doors to her most personal, provocative, and laugh-out-loud collection yet. Whether you’re an anxious applicant, a lifelong learner, a book club rebel, or just someone looking for a little reassurance and a lot of sass—you belong here.Beautifully illustrated with artwork by John Guillemette and endlessly comforting, GINA SCHOOL is the book we all need now. GINA SCHOOL offers open, early, and rolling admissions to perpetual latecomers, mature students, speed readers, book groups, gloriously erudite librarians, anxious applicants in need of reassurance, writers in need of prompts, and gift givers. Extravagantly illustrated, provocative, reassuring, and witty, GINA SCHOOL—a gorgeously delicate yet voluptuous volume—is virtually impossible to resist as an emotional support book, a motivating tome, and a daily inspiration source.Reassuring readers that they are not alone, they are not nuts, and that laughing together is as close as you can get to another person without hugging them, GINA SCHOOL is a book you’ll return to with delight. You never have to graduate, and it pairs just as well with coffee and cake, cheese and fruit, espresso and champagne—and, if you wish, a cap and gown.With eight million (and counting) readers of her Psychology Today blog-column, Dr. Gina Barreca has been praised widely: People magazine called her “smart and funny.” Wally Lamb says, “Barreca’s prose, in equal measures, is hilarious and humane.” Ms. Magazine notes her “characteristic wit and wisdom.” The Chicago Tribune raves, “Barreca learned to do what any sassy smarty-pants would: challenge stale ideas and press buttons.” The L.A. Times applauds that “Barreca writes with intelligence and wit.” Booklist says she “gets it just right,” while Publishers Weekly praises her as “an unfailingly winning narrator” who provides readers with “humor along with serious insight.”Gina’s Favorite Lessons from GINA SCHOOL:“Other people are important. To most of the world, you are other people.”“Pick everything up off the floor, kid, and pay attention.”“Humor is alchemy. Transforming a crisis, insecurity, or tragedy into comedy confers value on a life otherwise denied meaning.”“One of the greatest illusions in life is that someday you’ll know better. Wisdom isn’t automatic—it requires work.”“The point of the task is not to finish it but to start it; hesitation guarantees failure.”PRAISE FOR GINA SCHOOL“Reading GINA SCHOOL made me want to reach across space and hug you. HOW can you be so wonderful, so amazing, so on the money? I am going to be buying up copies of this to give to friends. We now need Gina's School for Parents, Gina's School for Writers, Gina's School for Teachers…Accountants etc. etc. etc. !!!” --Caroline Leavitt, New York Times bestselling author of 13 novels including Pictures of You, Is This Tomorrow, Cruel Beautiful World, With or Without You, and Days of Wonder."In a single sitting, I read every word in GINA SCHOOL, a brilliant book that should be an instant best-seller. With humor and clarity, GINA SCHOOL updates and upgrades the wisdom of the ages. Because it is for our age. A wonderful achievement and a beautiful object." —Lee Jacobus PhD, author of Shakespeare and the Dialectic of Certainty and The Humanities Through the Arts, and editor of A World of IdeasABOUT THE AUTHORGina Barreca’s classic on women’s humor, They Used to Call Me Snow White, But I Drifted, was followed by Perfect Husbands (And Other Fairy Tales), Sweet Revenge, Babes in Boyland: A Personal History of Coeducation in the Ivy League, and It’s Not That I’m Bitter, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying About Visible Panty Lines and Conquered the World. Author of eleven books, she’s also the editor of seventeen others, including Don’t Tell Mama: The Penguin Book of Italian American Writing, and the Fast Women series for Woodhall Press. Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor of English Literature at the University of Connecticut, Gina has appeared on "American Masters,” “This American Life,” the TODAY show, CNN, the BBC, and Oprah. Barreca’s been published by the New York Times, the Chicago Tribune, the LA Times, Cosmopolitan, Forbes, The Chronicle of Higher Education and the Harvard Business Review. Her blog for Psychology Today has more than 8 million views. You can find her in the Library of Congress or the make-up aisle at Walgreens. www.ginabarreca.com ABOUT THE ARTISTJohn Guillemette is a writer and artist who enjoys hikes, houseplants, and disparaging mankind. He reads monks and drunks; if a monk wrote it, or a drunk wrote it, then he's probably read it. His satire has appeared in Little Old Lady Comedy, and his stories have been published in The Wild Word, Book of Matches, and Long River Review, where he received the Edwin Way Teale Award for nature writing. He lives in New Haven, CT. www.musingjohn.com PUBLICATION DETAILSGINA SCHOOL by Gina Barreca, with artwork by John GuillemetteWoodhall Press | Publication Date: October 7, 2025ISBN: 978-1-960456-41-0 (Paperback Original)Price: $21.95PRAISE FOR IT’S NOT THAT I’M BITTER: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING ABOUT VISIBLE PANTY LINES AND CONQUERED THE WORLD by Gina Barreca“Humor along with serious insights…” Publisher’s Weekly“...eminently readable...will have people laughing out loud, then sighing thoughtfully. Many readers will...re-read this quick, breezy work of commentary.” Booklist“120-mph humor!” Cindy Adams, New York PostREVIEW COPIES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.AUTHOR INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.AUTHOR EVENTS/TALKS/BOOKSTORE APPEARANCES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.CONTACT: LAURA ROSSI OF LAURA ROSSI PUBLIC RELATIONS

