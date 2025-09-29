When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 29, 2025 FDA Publish Date: September 30, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination Company Name: Albertsons Companies Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Bowtie Pasta Salads and Meals

Company Announcement

Following a recall initiated by Fresh Creative Foods, a division of Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc., Albertsons Companies has voluntarily recalled five store-made deli items, supplied by Fresh Creative Foods, due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall was initiated because these products contain a recalled bowtie pasta ingredient manufactured by Nate’s Fine Foods of Roseville, CA.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. The FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria monocytogenes can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The select store-made deli items were available for purchase at the following stores: Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Amigos, Andronico's Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Pak 'N Save, Pavilions, Market Street, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb and Vons in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Louisiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

Product Recall Details:

Product Name UPC Size Sell Thru Dates

(if applicable,

Or Lot

Code/Est.

Number) Store Banners States READY MEALS

PESTO

BOWTIE

PASTA SALAD 27133000000 LBS SEP 13 25 Thru

SEP 29 25 Albertsons,

Safeway CO, NE, NM,

SD, WY BASIL PESTO

BOWTIE

PASTA SALAD 29492100000 LBS SEP 13 25 Thru

SEP 29 25 Albertsons,

Safeway CO, NE, NM,

SD, WY READY MEALS

PESTO

BOWTIE

PASTA SALAD 27133000000 LBS SEP 8 25 Thru

SEP 26 25 Albertsons,

Pavilions,

Safeway, Vons AZ, CA, NV,

NM, TX, UT BASIL PESTO

BOWTIE

PASTA SALAD 29492100000 LBS SEP 8 25 Thru

SEP 26 25 Albertsons,

Pavilions,

Safeway, Vons AZ, CA, NV,

NM, TX, UT READY MEALS

PESTO

BOWTIE

PASTA SALAD 27133000000 LBS SEP 20 25 Thru

SEP 29 25 Albertsons,

Randalls, Tom

Thumb AR, LA, OK, TX BASIL PESTO

BOWTIE

PASTA SALAD 29492100000 LBS SEP 20 25 Thru

SEP 29 25 Albertsons,

Randalls, Tom

Thumb AR, LA, OK, TX BASIL PESTO

BOWTIE

PASTA SALAD 21649200000 LBS SEP 11 25 Thru

SEP 29 25 Safeway,

Andronico's

Community

Markets,

Vons, Pak 'N

Save CA, HI, NV GRILLED

CHICKEN &

BASIL PASTA

EXTRA LARGE 21303500000 LBS SEP 18 25 Thru

SEP 29 25 Carrs-Safeway,

Eagle, Safeway AK READY MEALS

BASIL PESTO

BOWTIE

SALAD 29130800000 LBS SEP 18 25 Thru

SEP 29 25 Carrs-Safeway,

Eagle, Safeway AK READY MEALS

SPINACH

BOWTIE

PASTA SALAD 21142600000 LBS SEP 16 25 Thru

SEP 26 25 United,

Amigos,

Market Street,

Albertsons

Market NM, TX READY MEALS

BASIL BOWTIE

PASTA SALAD 21191300000 LBS SEP 16 25 Thru

SEP 29 25 United,

Amigos,

Market Street,

Alberstons

Market NM, TX