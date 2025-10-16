EMDR Therapy Nashville Expands Healing Approaches Through Robert DeSalvo’s Advanced Training

EMDR Therapy Nashville

Robert DeSalvo brings expanded expertise to EMDR Therapy Nashville combining EMDR, Somatic Experiencing, and integrative approaches to support lasting recovery.

EMDR therapy has always been a powerful tool for unlocking stuck trauma. Adding somatic work creates a more complete path to healing, one that honors both the mind’s stories and the body’s wisdom.” — Robert DeSalvo

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EMDR Therapy Nashville is proud to announce that founder Robert DeSalvo has successfully completed the first year of his Somatic Experiencing training, marking an important milestone in his ongoing commitment to providing cutting edge trauma treatment. This advanced certification deepens his ability to help clients heal through integrated, body based approaches, expanding the scope of what EMDR therapy in Nashville can offer.With this training, DeSalvo further strengthens an already comprehensive practice that blends Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) with Internal Family Systems (IFS), mindfulness, somatic practices, and trauma focused care. His integrative method reflects a growing recognition that trauma is not only stored in memory but also held in the body, requiring a holistic approach for deep and lasting recovery.“As a therapist, I believe true healing means more than reducing symptoms, it’s about creating deep, lasting transformation,” said DeSalvo, founder of EMDR Therapy Nashville. “By blending EMDR with somatic work, I can better help clients reconnect with their bodies, process trauma at the nervous system level, and move toward resilience and empowerment.”Robert DeSalvo’s Holistic Approach to Trauma TherapyFor almost two decades, Robert DeSalvo has dedicated his career to guiding individuals through healing from trauma, anxiety, PTSD, and complex life experiences. His evidence based approach ensures that every treatment plan is uniquely tailored to each client’s needs, combining multiple modalities in a way that promotes safety, trust, and empowerment.In addition to his leadership at EMDR Therapy Nashville, DeSalvo also leads Psychedelic Therapy Nashville, where he explores emerging, trauma informed approaches such as psychedelic assisted therapy. His warm, collaborative style allows clients to feel supported while working through difficult experiences, creating a therapeutic environment that encourages both emotional and physical healing.By weaving together EMDR therapy, Somatic Experiencing, mindfulness, IFS, and other modalities, DeSalvo provides clients with a well rounded framework for recovery. This holistic approach recognizes that trauma is not simply a cognitive event but also a physiological one, requiring care that addresses the full mind-body connection.Why This Matters for Nashville EMDR Therapy In today’s evolving mental health landscape, more people are turning to Nashville EMDR therapy for its effectiveness in addressing trauma at its root cause. While EMDR has long been a trusted tool for helping clients reprocess painful memories, the integration of Somatic Experiencing adds a new dimension. This training equips therapists to address the nervous system’s role in trauma, acknowledging that symptoms such as anxiety, depression, and dissociation often arise from unresolved bodily responses, not just intrusive thoughts.By pairing EMDR’s structured reprocessing with Somatic Experiencing’s body based focus, DeSalvo offers clients a more complete path to healing. This integrated approach helps individuals not only resolve traumatic memories but also release the physical imprints of trauma, patterns that can persist in the body long after an event has ended.“EMDR therapy has always been a powerful tool for unlocking stuck trauma. Adding somatic work creates a more complete path to healing, one that honors both the mind’s stories and the body’s wisdom,” added DeSalvo.About EMDR Therapy NashvilleEMDR Therapy Nashville is a Tennessee based therapist collective offering both in person and telehealth counseling for trauma, anxiety, depression, and related challenges. The practice integrates EMDR, Trauma Focused CBT, Internal Family Systems, and other evidence based modalities to provide individualized and affirming care.The therapists at EMDR Therapy Nashville are trained to work with PTSD, C-PTSD, anxiety, depression, relationship challenges, and life transitions, offering a safe and supportive environment for clients from all walks of life. The practice is especially committed to inclusivity, providing affirming care for LGBTQIA+ individuals and ensuring every client has access to compassionate, trauma informed therapy.For more information, contact us at www.emdrtherapynashville.com

