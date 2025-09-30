COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Allergens
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Due to a mislabeled allergen, cashews
- Company Name:
- Abdallah Inc.
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Chocolate candy with nuts.
Company Announcement
Abdallah Candies is voluntarily recalling a specific lot of Pecan Caramel Clusters, due to a mislabeled allergen. Product contains Cashews that were not listed on the product label. Product was sold and distributed exclusively to Lunds & Byerlys, as a private label, sold in the state of Minnesota. The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Product Details:
Product Name: Pecan Caramel Clusters
Package Size/Type: 2.5 oz Sealed, Polypropylene Bags
UPC Code: 7243101294
Lot Number(s): 079Y
Best By Date(s): Jan 29, 2026
Distributed To: Lunds & Byerlys
Distribution Dates: 7/15/25-09/30/25
The recall was initiated after a guest who purchased the Pecan Caramel Clusters discovered the mislabeled cashew allergen.
Consumption of the affected product may pose a health risk, particularly to people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to date.
Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume it. They should dispose of it safely or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
No other products from this company are affected by.
For questions or concerns, please contact:
Contact Name: Abdallah Candies
Phone: 800-348-7328
Email: service@abdallahcandies.com
Hours: 8am-4pm
Abdallah Candies is committed to ensuring the safety and quality of its products and deeply regrets any inconvenience this may cause. We appreciate the cooperation of our customers and partners in this matter.