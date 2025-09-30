When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: September 30, 2025 FDA Publish Date: September 30, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Due to a mislabeled allergen, cashews Company Name: Abdallah Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Chocolate candy with nuts.

Company Announcement

Abdallah Candies is voluntarily recalling a specific lot of Pecan Caramel Clusters, due to a mislabeled allergen. Product contains Cashews that were not listed on the product label. Product was sold and distributed exclusively to Lunds & Byerlys, as a private label, sold in the state of Minnesota. The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Product Details:

Product Name: Pecan Caramel Clusters

Package Size/Type: 2.5 oz Sealed, Polypropylene Bags

UPC Code: 7243101294

Lot Number(s): 079Y

Best By Date(s): Jan 29, 2026

Distributed To: Lunds & Byerlys

Distribution Dates: 7/15/25-09/30/25

The recall was initiated after a guest who purchased the Pecan Caramel Clusters discovered the mislabeled cashew allergen.

Consumption of the affected product may pose a health risk, particularly to people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume it. They should dispose of it safely or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

No other products from this company are affected by.

For questions or concerns, please contact:

Contact Name: Abdallah Candies

Phone: 800-348-7328

Email: service@abdallahcandies.com

Hours: 8am-4pm

Abdallah Candies is committed to ensuring the safety and quality of its products and deeply regrets any inconvenience this may cause. We appreciate the cooperation of our customers and partners in this matter.