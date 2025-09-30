ANTONYAN MIRANDA ANNOUNCES OPENING OF THIRD OFFICE IN RIVERSIDE COUNTY

Expanding Access to High-Stakes Family Law Services Across Southern CA

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Southern California law firm Antonyan Miranda is proud to announce the opening of a new office in Temecula , California. This expansion into Riverside County marks a major step in the firm’s continued growth, broadening its reach to better serve clients across the Inland Empire and beyond.Antonyan Miranda was formed in 2015 when Ilona Antonyan and Timothy Miranda merged their individual law practices. The firm has since become one of the region’s most respected names in high net worth and complex family law litigation and appeals. With a team that includes Certified Family Law and Appellate Law Specialists, Super Lawyers, adjunct law professors, and forensic CPAs, Antonyan Miranda has built a reputation for aggressive advocacy and securing favorable results in highly contested matters.The new Temecula office fortifies Antonyan Miranda’s Southern California presence, offering Inland Empire families the firm’s signature brand of excellence in divorce, custody, domestic violence, and all family law matters.“From the beginning, we built Antonyan Miranda on a commitment to avoid mediocrity—in our work, our results, and our client service,” said Founding Partner Timothy Miranda. “This strategic expansion underscores Antonyan Miranda’s position as Southern California’s premier family law firm , ensuring Inland Empire residents have direct access to the firm’s unparalleled resources and expertise.”The Temecula office will be led locally by Andrew Rosenberry, Certified Family Law Specialist and Partner, who will serve as Managing Attorney for the Inland Empire. Rosenberry, together with a full-service litigation team including associate attorneys and an in-house forensic CPA, will ensure Inland Empire clients have access to the same depth of resources and expertise available at the firm’s San Diego and Orange County locations.“Temecula is more than an expansion,” added Rosenberry. “It’s an extension of our mission to provide innovative, relentless advocacy to clients across Southern California. We’re proud to bring our team’s experience and results-driven approach to Riverside County.”About Antonyan MirandaAntonyan Miranda, LLP is a premier California family law firm dedicated to delivering innovative, relentless, and results-driven representation. With offices in San Diego, Newport Beach, and Temecula, the firm continues to expand its reach while maintaining its uncompromising commitment to excellence. For more information, visit www.antonyanmiranda.com

