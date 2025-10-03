Award-Winning Author Loucia Youssef Isaac Launches New Children's Book Celebrating Lebanese Heritage and Culture

BREAD BY THE SEA: A TALE FROM THE MEDITERRANEAN SEAS TO OUR HOMES Loucia Youssef Isaac ( Seropian)

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Children's Book Review is pleased to announce BREAD BY THE SEA: A TALE FROM THE MEDITERRANEAN SEAS TO OUR HOMES, a new children's book from Author Loucia Youssef Isaac ( Seropian) and illustrated by award-winning illustrator Mane Sholinyan. Through elegantly crafted language and Sholinyan's warm illustrations, readers are introduced to the joys of intergenerational storytelling, delicious food, and the importance of learning from and about other cultures.

The story blends factual accuracy with a fictional narrative, beginning in Lebanon as young Youssef watches the clouds drift by and lets his imagination wander. The perfect stage is set for the beginning of a historical journey to learn about the origins of Manouche—a delicious bread that is a staple of Mediterranean homes and has its roots in the times of the ancient Phoenicians.

Youssef is entranced by his grandfather's story, which entwines the creation of bread with the joys of discovering new lands and new friends. He explains that Manouche was originally created in a small Lebanese village as a simple flat disk that was hearty but not very flavorful. When a shipwrecked sailor introduced yeast to a baker, it was transformed into puffy and soft bread. Manouche was born! Over time, different bakers added their own spices, or zaatar, to customize the bread. It remains a staple of Lebanese cuisine to this day.

"I was inspired when the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) included Manouche on its list of intangible heritage traditions," says Loucia. "The story is an invitation to unite and celebrate peace by tasting the dazzling array of flavors our world serves up."

The book celebrates heritage and the spirit of creativity, inclusivity, and understanding. Loucia also cleverly adds in details of life in ancient Lebanon and the joys of adventure and discovery through the lens of exploration. Illustrator Mane Sholinyan brings the story to life with vibrant, culturally authentic artwork that captures the warmth of Lebanese hospitality and the beauty of the Mediterranean landscape.

"My goal was to craft an inspiring invitation for readers to connect with other cultures through the shared language of food history and cherished memories," Loucia continues. "In this way, I envision Manouche as an olive branch, sparking meaningful conversations, nurturing empathy, and deepening appreciation for the world's diversity."

To celebrate the release, Loucia is planning a book reading on November 22, which coincides with Lebanese Independence Day. The event will showcase the book's actual artifacts and illustrations. There will also be a permanent exhibition for school children and visitors to understand the story and learn how to make their own zaatar mix and manouche. Gift copies of the book will be provided to public libraries and schools in Lebanon.

To order BREAD BY THE SEA: A TALE FROM THE MEDITERRANEAN SEAS TO OUR HOMES (ISBN: 978-9939-0-5349-3) or to arrange author visits and speaking engagements, please contact Loucia Youssef Isaac ( Seropian) directly. Loucia is available for interviews.

A free downloadable resource is available at: https://shorturl.at/BBQAI (password: olivebranch33)

ABOUT LOUCIA YOUSSEF ISAAC

Loucia Youssef Isaac ( Seropian) is an accomplished children's literature author and communications professional with over 25 years of experience. Her work bridges cultures through storytelling, having previously published acclaimed titles including "The Legacy of The Running Lavash" and "To The One-in-a-Million Festival and Back." Based between Lebanon and Qatar, Loucia has worked with Pan-Arab children's TV channels and major international cultural organizations. She is dedicated to fostering cross-cultural understanding and empathy through children's literature.

ABOUT THE ILLUSTRATOR

Mane Sholinyan is a talented illustrator known for bringing cultural stories to life through vibrant, authentic artwork. Her illustrations for BREAD BY THE SEA capture the warmth and richness of Lebanese heritage, creating a visual journey that complements Loucia's narrative beautifully.

