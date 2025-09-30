Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Submit Release
CANADA, September 30 - Note: All times local

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting. 

West Block
Parliament Hill

12:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet virtually with the Premier of the Yukon, Mike Pemberton.

Closed to media

2:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.

West Block
Parliament Hill

