Sixth Annual Inclusion in Marketing Scholarship Draws Largest Applicant Pool Amid DEI Debate

Meet Kate Falkowski, the recipient of our 2025 Inclusion in Digital Marketing Scholarship!

Intuitive Digital’s 2025 scholarship attracts a record number of applicants as students from underrepresented communities pursue marketing careers.

The rise of AI and automated tools is reshaping marketing, but human connection remains essential. Design is a way to communicate, create visibility, and bring people together.” — Kate Falkowski

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While AI transforms the internet as we know it and national DEI debates rage, underrepresented students are pursuing marketing careers with unprecedented determination. Intuitive Digital's sixth annual Inclusion in Digital Marketing Scholarship drew its largest applicant pool ever, awarding $2,500 to Kate Falkowski of Monmouth University for her exceptional commitment to inclusive design and community impact.This year's competition attracted more applicants than ever before, as students from underrepresented backgrounds seek entry into a field historically dominated by white men. At a time when DEI initiatives face national scrutiny, Intuitive Digital's continued investment demonstrates its commitment to fostering inclusion and amplifying underrepresented voices.“While we wish we could fund every applicant, each student’s work matters and contributes to the positive change our industry needs,” said Alysha Schlutz, VP of Partner Services at Intuitive Digital.Falkowski’s academic journey demonstrates her hands-on approach to learning and her dedication to creating impact through design. After earning an associate degree in Interface Design and Web Development at a community college, she transferred to Monmouth University to continue her studies. Beyond the classroom, she works as the social media assistant and photographer for Neumann University’s Roller Hockey team and Monmouth University’s Surf Club, using her design skills to connect communities and foster inclusion.“The rise of AI and automated tools is reshaping marketing, but human connection remains essential,” Falkowski said. “Design is a way to communicate, create visibility, and bring people together. This scholarship enables me to continue pursuing work that values authenticity and inclusion.” She noted that with audiences’ attention spans declining, marketers must prioritize impactful, efficient design while understanding human behavior - a skill she hopes to advance throughout her career in digital marketing and design.Since its inception in 2020, the Inclusion in Digital Marketing Scholarship has supported six recipients, helping students from underrepresented communities pursue careers in digital marketing and related fields. Avenue, AshbeanPDX Marketing, and Construct the Present remain dedicated sponsors each year, demonstrating that Portland-based companies continue championing pathways for underrepresented students in an industry that needs diverse perspectives.About Intuitive DigitalIntuitive Digital is a Portland-based, B Corp-certified digital marketing and web design agency . Founded in 2012, the company seeks to inspire change by setting a high standard for marketing that prioritizes people, creativity, and social impact. The agency partners with organizations that aim to make a positive difference, delivering inclusive, data-driven marketing solutions while fostering a workplace culture of joy and authenticity.

