29th Annual Inn Key Awards Honors Miami’s Hospitality Excellence

A proud winner beams with emotion as she receives her Inn Key Award at the 29th Annual ceremony hosted by GMBHA in Downtown Miami. Guests gather at the 29th Annual Inn Key Awards venue in Downtown Miami, celebrating hospitality excellence in a vibrant setting. GMBHA President Curtis J. Crider addresses guests at the 29th Annual Inn Key Awards, highlighting innovation and excellence in Miami’s hospitality industry.

GMBHA honors top hotel professionals in Miami-Dade with a dynamic celebration of service, innovation, and community impact.

This year’s Inn Key Awards reflect Miami’s vibrant hospitality spirit and the power of collaboration across our industry.” — Curtis J. Crider

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Miami and the Beaches Hotel Association (GMBHA) proudly hosted the 29th Annual Inn Key Awards, the region’s premier celebration of hospitality excellence. The ceremony, held in Downtown Miami, recognized top hotel professionals and properties across Miami-Dade County for achievements in guest service, diversity, sustainability, employee relations, and community engagement.

This year’s event, the first under the leadership of newly appointed GMBHA President Curtis J. Crider, showcased a renewed vision for inclusivity and innovation within Miami’s hospitality industry. “The Inn Key Awards are more than a tradition, they’re a statement of pride in the people who shape Miami’s visitor experience,” said Crider. “With the strength of our sponsors and the dedication of our executive team, we’re building a future rooted in excellence and innovation.”

The 2025 awards welcomed more than 650 attendees, including hotel executives, community leaders, and government officials. Guests enjoyed enhanced experiences such as a Photo Hall of Fame, branded merchandise, ice cream activations, and interactive hospitality showcases, making this the most dynamic edition to date.

The success of the Inn Key Awards was made possible through the generous support of its sponsors. Encore, GMCVB, Al Flex, Limo Miami, and ServPro served as Title Sponsors, while Key Transportation and Fisher Island Club joined as Gold Sponsors. Silver Sponsors included Faena Hotel Miami Beach, Four Seasons Miami, The Standard Spa, and Acqualina Resort. Bronze Sponsors such as Air Esscentials, Three Zero Five, The Water Restoration Group, and the FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management further highlighted the collaborative spirit between business and education.



Award categories included both Hotel Achievement Awards and Employee Recognition Awards, honoring excellence across diverse hotel departments such as front office, food & beverage, bell service, housekeeping, security, spa, engineering, culinary, concierge, administration, banquets, and lodging.

Looking ahead, GMBHA announced plans for the 30th Annual Inn Key Awards in 2026, promising an even more ambitious milestone celebration of Miami’s hospitality legacy.

About GMBHA

The Greater Miami and the Beaches Hotel Association (GMBHA) represents more than 120 hotels and over 180 allied businesses across South Florida. Its mission is to promote the responsible growth of the hospitality industry, foster professional development, and strengthen collaboration between the private sector, government, and community. Under the leadership of President Curtis J. Crider, GMBHA continues to champion innovation, sustainability, and workforce excellence while serving as a leading voice in Miami’s tourism industry.

