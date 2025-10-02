Treetown Tech and Abstract Ice Announce Strategic Partnership to Redefine Craft Cocktail Ice

Treetown Tech and Abstract Ice announce exciting partnership to redefine and innovate craft cocktail ice

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ann Arbor-based engineering firm brings cutting-edge manufacturing and investment to Michigan

Treetown Tech, a leading research and development firm based in Ann Arbor, has partnered with California-based Abstract Ice, Inc. to design and manufacture custom-engineered machinery and automation for producing artisanal ice at scale. The collaboration pairs Treetown Tech’s robust engineering expertise with Abstract Ice’s pioneering industry vision, fueling innovation in both Michigan’s manufacturing sector and the national craft cocktail market.

The partnership includes significant investment in advanced engineering and manufacturing technology in Ann Arbor, supported by Michigan’s robust supply chain. By leveraging local partners across Ann Arbor, Brighton, Edwardsburg, Jackson, and Kalamazoo, Treetown Tech is strengthening Michigan’s role as a hub for precision manufacturing and furthering engineering capabilities. Equipment built in Michigan is already in use in California and North Carolina, with production capacity expanding nationwide.

“Abstract Ice is driven to disrupt the marketplace through innovation, and our engineers thrive on solving complex technical challenges,” said Casey Alford, Managing Partner of Treetown Tech. “Together, we’ve created game-changing ice that will make cocktails better and more fun.”

Founded in 2016, Treetown Tech has grown to 50 employees providing engineering expertise, product development, simulation, and contract manufacturing across industries, including food and beverage, semiconductors, electric infrastructure, battery technology, defense, and AI/ML.

“We came to Treetown Tech with a vision, and they helped us navigate all the technical challenges to launch a full production facility in Forest City, North Carolina,” said Todd Stevenson, Founder and CEO of Abstract Ice. “This launch positions us to deliver high-quality craft ice to bars, restaurants, grocery stores, and event venues across the country. We’ve loved working with Treetown Tech and are excited to continue to grow this partnership.”

Abstract Ice, founded in 2018, is a trailblazer in large-scale craft ice manufacturing. The company’s proprietary technology automates the traditionally labor-intensive process of carving crystal-clear ice, setting new industry standards for safety, environmental impact, and efficiency. From spheres to custom-etched cubes, Abstract Ice’s products enhance cocktail presentation, slow dilution, and elevate the drinking experience.

With this partnership, Treetown Tech and Abstract Ice are shaping the future of beverage culture—combining Michigan innovation with national impact.

About Treetown Tech

Treetown Tech, founded in 2016 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, provides advanced engineering, product development, simulation, and contract manufacturing to clients across a wide range of industries. With 50 employees and expertise spanning food and beverage, semiconductors, battery technology, defense, and AI/ML, Treetown Tech is committed to solving complex technical challenges through innovation. The team takes a “Brilliantly Practical” approach to client needs.

Learn more at www.treetowntech.com.

About Abstract Ice

Founded in 2018 in Petaluma, California, Abstract Ice is a leading manufacturer of artisanal craft ice. The company produces crystal-clear, slow-melting ice in unique shapes and custom designs, combining beauty and function to enhance cocktails. With its proprietary automation technology, Abstract Ice is redefining cocktail ice production at scale while improving safety, sustainability, and efficiency.

Learn more at www.abstractice.com.

Contact:

James Coller

Treetown Tech

(734) 436-3074

james.coller@treetowntech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.