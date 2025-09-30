Waynesville License Office Transitions to New Contractor
JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) has accepted a new management proposal for the Waynesville License Office. The contract has been awarded to BPD Holdings, LLC.
The license office, located at 218 Historic 66, will close on Tuesday, October 7 and reopen on Thursday, October 9, at the same location. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Phone: (573) 774-8400.
While the office is closed, DOR encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:
• Rolla License Office – 1038 S Bishop
• Lebanon License Office – 219 N Adams, Ste F
• Vienna License Office – 211 4th Street
All Missouri license office contracts are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but governed by the Missouri Department of Revenue. A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.
The following online services are also available:
- Phone-in Registration - to find a license office that accepts phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals.
- License Plate Renewal - to see if your county participates in sharing personal property tax information with DOR.
- Renewal Requirements Inquiry - to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.
- DORA Chatbot - to get answers 24/7 with the help of DOR’s chatbot, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle, and driver licensing questions.
