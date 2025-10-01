Kiteworks and Aqaio GmbH Announce Partnership to Strengthen Private Data Exchange in DACH Region

Distribution partnership brings data sovereignty-compliant solutions to German, Austrian, and Swiss enterprises.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiteworks, which empowers organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data, today announced a partnership with Aqaio GmbH, a value-added distributor focused on IT security solutions in the DACH region. This partnership expands access to Kiteworks' comprehensive private data network for secure file sharing and collaboration, email, managed file transfer, and more across Central Europe, while ensuring full data sovereignty compliance for organizations operating under strict European data protection regulations.Through this agreement, Aqaio will distribute the Kiteworks platform to its extensive network of resellers, system integrators, and OEMs throughout the DACH region, providing organizations with enhanced capabilities to protect and control their most sensitive digital communications while maintaining complete sovereignty over their data—whether stored on-premises or in regional cloud environments."We're excited to partner with Aqaio to bring our Private Data Network across the DACH region," said David Byrnes, VP of Global Channels at Kiteworks. "Aqaio's deep expertise in data security and their commitment to providing comprehensive support and training make them an ideal partner to help enterprises address their critical needs for secure collaboration, compliance, and data sovereignty requirements that are paramount in European markets."The partnership addresses growing demand for private data exchange as organizations face increasing regulatory requirements and cybersecurity threats. Kiteworks provides a unified platform that enables secure email, file sharing, managed file transfer, and web forms while maintaining compliance with data protection regulations."Kiteworks significantly improves the ability of organizations to share private data with trusted parties—whether via email, file sharing, file transfer, or other channels—at the highest levels of security, both in the cloud and on-premises," said Richard Hellmeier, CEO of Aqaio. "With Kiteworks, we complete our portfolio of leading security solutions and empower the channel in the DACH region to deliver even stronger cybersecurity infrastructure to their customers.""The Kiteworks Private Data Network complements Aqaio's existing portfolio of advanced IT security solutions, enabling partners to deliver complete, integrated security infrastructures," added Christoph Hellmeier, Business Development Manager at Aqaio. "This addresses the DACH region's unique requirement for organizations to maintain strict control over where sensitive data is stored and processed."About AqaioFor over five years, Aqaio has been a trusted value-added distributor in the DACH region, partnering with resellers, system integrators, and OEMs. The company specializes in identifying and promoting innovative IT security technologies, offering comprehensive solutions from leading market innovators. Beyond distribution, Aqaio provides extensive value-added services including consulting, marketing support, logistics, training, and technical support.About KiteworksKiteworks' mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Data Network that delivers data governance, compliance, and protection. The platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive data moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all private data exchanges. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end-users and over 1,500 global enterprises and government agencies.

