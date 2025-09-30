Interested persons must submit a copy of law school transcript and a Certificate of Good Standing from the North Dakota Supreme Court.

The Rural Attorney Recruitment Program is an incentive program that was established by the legislature in 2021 with the goal of increasing the number of attorneys residing and working in rural North Dakota. Under the program, the state of North Dakota, the North Dakota State Bar Association, and a participating community each contribute funds to retain an attorney in an eligible community for a 5-year period. An eligible county must have five or fewer attorneys or a municipality must have a population of 5,000 or fewer. To be eligible for the program, an attorney must be licensed to practice law in North Dakota and be in good standing with the North Dakota Board of Law Examiners. More information can be found at N.D.C.C. 27-02.2 and N.D.Sup.Ct.Admin.R.62.

