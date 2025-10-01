App Affiliate Platform GoMarketMe Launches Affiliate-Aware Paywalls and Automates Payouts

GoMarketMe logo Affiliate-Aware Paywall Visual Flow GoMarketMe Affiliate Platform: Stripe Integration

GoMarketMe outperforms paid ads with 5x lower CPI—now adding affiliate-aware paywalls and one-click payouts to scale affiliate programs in mobile apps.

We’re building the infrastructure that allows mobile apps to run affiliate programs at scale.” — Toni Peinoit, Founder of GoMarketMe

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoMarketMe , the leading affiliate marketing platform for iOS and Android apps, today announced two new features to scale affiliate programs in mobile apps: Affiliate-Aware Paywalls and Automated Payouts.With Affiliate-Aware Paywalls, available to all customers on SDKs v2+, GoMarketMe provides app developers with referral context, allowing them to detect in-app which affiliate referred a user and what revenue share applies. Developers can then adapt their paywalls and in-app flows accordingly, such as:- Applying App Store and Play Store offer codes: end users can receive extended free trials, discounted periods, or bonus subscription time, giving them a clear incentive to install through an affiliate’s link.- Adjusting subscription offers: offer exclusive pricing or promotions to affiliate-driven users through App Store and Play Store–approved mechanisms, including promo codes, offer codes, and introductory offers.- Personalizing onboarding: for example, a social or fitness app could automatically make a referred user follow the influencer who referred them, deepening engagement and strengthening affiliate value.GoMarketMe also introduced Automated Payouts through its partnership with Stripe. The new system lets marketers pay platform fees automatically and settle affiliate earnings with a single click, reducing administrative overhead and ensuring affiliates are paid quickly and transparently.“These launches address two of the biggest requests from developers and marketers: creating strong user incentives to install through affiliate links and simplifying how payouts are managed,” said Toni Peinoit , Founder of GoMarketMe.For more information, visit https://gomarketme.co About GoMarketMeGoMarketMe is the leading affiliate marketing platform for iOS and Android apps. With SDKs for native iOS, Android, Flutter, and React Native, GoMarketMe enables app developers to track and attribute affiliate-driven in-app purchases and subscriptions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.