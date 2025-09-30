Deepal L07 by Changan Global Design Center Wins Gold in A' Automobile Industry Awards

Deepal L07

Changan Global Design Center's Innovative Sedan Earns Prestigious Recognition for Excellence in Car Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Changan Global Design Center has been honored with the highly prestigious A' Design Award in the Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design category for their groundbreaking work, "Deepal L07". This esteemed recognition from the A' Design Awards, one of the world's most respected design competitions , underscores the exceptional innovation and craftsmanship that define Deepal L07 and solidifies Changan Global Design Center's position as a leader in the field of automotive design.The A' Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Award serves as a global benchmark for excellence in automotive design, recognizing projects that not only push the boundaries of aesthetics and functionality but also demonstrate a keen understanding of the evolving needs and preferences of modern car users. By earning this accolade, Deepal L07 has proven its relevance and value to the industry, setting a new standard for what a smart, stylish, and sustainable sedan can be.Deepal L07 distinguishes itself through a harmonious blend of cutting-edge technology and elegant aesthetics. The sedan boasts an impressive array of features, including 3C ultra-fast charging capabilities, a long-life battery, and an astonishing combined CLTC driving range of up to 1,400 kilometers. The vehicle's grille-less front fascia, interactive lighting design, and sleek, aerodynamic silhouette exemplify Changan Global Design Center's commitment to pushing the envelope in terms of both form and function.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Awards is expected to further inspire Changan Global Design Center in their pursuit of automotive excellence. By validating the brand's innovative approach and meticulous attention to detail, the award serves as a catalyst for future projects that will continue to redefine the standards of car design. As Changan Global Design Center builds upon the success of Deepal L07, industry watchers and car enthusiasts alike can anticipate a wave of groundbreaking designs that prioritize sustainability, user-centricity, and uncompromising quality.Deepal L07 was brought to life through the dedicated efforts of a talented team at Changan Global Design Center, including Jiyu Tian, Ying He, Pettersson Jakob Emanuel, Simone Achille Tironi, Heng Du, Yi Guo, Wentao Yuan, Chao Wang, Rui Li, Pengfei Du, Ming Pan, Ran Yang, Lin Qin, Yunzhang Jiang, Wu Yang, Hongyou Tian, Chenying Wei, Wenjiao Luo, and Linda Yang, each contributing their expertise to create this award-winning sedan.Interested parties may learn more about Deepal L07 and its innovative features at:About CHANGAN Global Design CenterCHANGAN Design, established in 1998, is a key pillar of CHANGAN Automobile. Committed to creating internationally competitive models, CHANGAN Design is seen as a beacon of Chinese automobile design. With a complete set of automotive innovation design disciplines and a global presence across Chongqing, Italy, Japan, and Germany, CHANGAN Design seamlessly integrates top innovation resources with first-rate capabilities to provide cutting-edge design services for all CHANGAN Brands.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that exhibit a high degree of innovation and significantly impact their target audience. These visionary designs, characterized by exceptional skill and creativity, serve as industry benchmarks, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future designers. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring that only the most deserving projects are honored with this prestigious title.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is a renowned international design competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in various design disciplines. Welcoming entries from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands worldwide, the A' Design Award provides a global platform to showcase creativity, gain exposure, and contribute to the advancement of the design industry. With a philanthropic mission to create a better world through good design, the A' Design Award celebrates pioneering projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.