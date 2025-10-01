Raising the Bar: Trust3 IQ Establishes New Accuracy Milestone in Enterprise AI

Accuracy Rate Heat-map Intelligent Context Selection

Trust3 AI announced the results of a benchmark study comparing its enterprise AI platform, Trust3 IQ with Databricks Genie and Snowflake Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trust3 AI today announced the results of a comprehensive benchmark study comparing its enterprise AI platform, Trust3 IQ with Databricks Genie and Snowflake Intelligence. Using the industry-leading BIRD (Big Bench for Large-Language Models on Relational Databases) dataset, the study showed Trust3 IQ delivering the highest accuracy and consistency in handling complex business queries—setting a new standard for enterprise AI.The benchmark study assessed each platform's ability to translate natural language questions into accurate SQL queries across various levels of complexity.Trust3 IQ consistently outperformed, achieving 62.50% accuracy on simple queries, 61.25% on moderate queries, and 50.0% on challenging queries. In comparison, Databricks Genie scored 55.56%, 28.57%, and 35.71% respectively, while Snowflake Intelligence achieved 37.5%, 25.0%, and 20.0% in the same categories.These results underscore the critical importance of business context in enterprise AI. Unlike traditional systems that focus narrowly on SQL generation, Trust3 IQ is powered by its Enterprise Context Engine—a platform-agnostic layer that unifies business semantics, technical metadata, and governance rules. This enables Trust3 IQ to dynamically understand relationships between data without the manual modeling required by other platforms."Enterprise success with AI hinges on systems that can bridge the gap between technical data and business meaning," stated Neeraj Sabharwal, Co-Founder at Trust3 AI."These benchmark results validate our approach. By investing in a comprehensive, reusable context layer, Trust3 IQ delivers the reliability and accuracy that organizations need to make critical business decisions with confidence."The study also revealed the architectural limitations of single-platform solutions, such as context window constraints and manual semantic modeling, which hinder scalability. Trust3 IQ’s platform-agnostic design and intelligent context selection enable it to overcome these challenges, offering unlimited horizontal scalability and seamless integration across diverse data ecosystems, including Snowflake, Databricks, and BigQuery.About Trust3 AITrust3 AI provides an AI-native, intelligent, and adaptive trust layer designed to help organizations launch generative AI with confidence, responsibility, and security. Its flagship product, Trust3 IQ, serves as a universal Enterprise Context Engine, enabling AI systems to understand complex business semantics and deliver reliable, accurate insights at scale.You can read the details on Trust3 IQ here Contact:media@trust3.ai

