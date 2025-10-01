Sunrise Labs Rebrands as Suntra MedTech Solutions™

For over three decades, Sunrise Labs stood at the forefront of engineering excellence and medical innovation. Today, the company unveils its new identity...

BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over three decades, Sunrise Labs stood at the forefront of engineering excellence and medical innovation. Today, the company unveils its new identity: Suntra MedTech Solutions™ , a bold evolution that reflects its expanded capabilities in consulting, engineering, and innovation for the modern medtech landscape.The new name marks a strategic repositioning to meet the demands of a rapidly transforming healthcare industry where speed, precision, and integrated thinking are more essential than ever. Suntra partners with pioneering medtech companies to bring complex technologies to market, combining its deep engineering roots with advisory expertise to help clients innovate faster and lead with confidence.Uniting Disciplines to Drive MedTech Breakthroughs• Consulting: Strategic advisory services that surface unseen risks, align stakeholders, and streamline product roadmaps, even before a line of code is written or metal is cut.• Engineering: ISO-compliant systems, mechanical, electrical, software, and optical engineering that turns ideas into robust, manufacturable medical technologies.• Innovation: Tools, processes, partners and expertise that help our clients become better innovators themselves, expanding their capabilities and accelerating their pace of development.Leadership for a New Era Eric Soederberg, CEO , shared:"The medtech industry is entering a new era—and so are we. As Suntra MedTech Solutions, we are doubling down on what makes us different: the ability to partner early, think holistically, and build fearlessly. I’m also incredibly happy to have Bryan Gilpin leading the charge on our expansion as Suntra MedTech Solutions. Bryan’s client-side perspective, from MIT to Intuvie, Haemonetics, and Boston Scientific brings exactly the insight and leadership we need to drive our next phase of growth. His expansion of our consulting capabilities pairs perfectly with our 30-year foundation in engineering." Bryan Gilpin, President , added:"Suntra is redefining what it means to be a medtech partner. We’re no longer just brought in to execute—we’re being invited in at the planning phase. That shift is transformative. By engaging early in product strategy, we can dramatically increase success rates and compress time-to-market. I’m honored to lead this next chapter."Visit & ConnectMedtech innovators looking to accelerate product development, improve commercial readiness, or validate their next big idea are invited to connect with Suntra MedTech Solutions for a technical consultation or in-person visit to our innovation labs in Bedford, New Hampshire, just an hour outside of Boston, Mass.About Suntra MedTech Solutions™From concept to commercialization, privately-held Suntra MedTech Solutions offers a full suite of services to bring breakthrough medical technologies to life. Whether you need to develop a device, launch a software platform, or are trying to accelerate your engineering pipeline, Suntra combines their engineering heritage with strategic insight to help you navigate complexity and innovate with purpose. Their team delivers expert consulting and engineering, while also igniting innovation within your organization.

