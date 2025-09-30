HBCU Green Fund’s GreenFest: Free Family Festival at Truly Living Well Farm

Felicia Davis (far right) presents Environmental Champion Award to Adrienne Rice of Sustainable Georgia as awardee, Chandra Farley of the City of Atlanta (far left), looks on during HBCU Green Fund’s GreenFest last year.

Featuring kids’ petting zoo, electric school bus, silent disco, puppet show, eco fashion show, face painting, & Environmental Champions Awards — Saturday, Oct 4

The festival is about creating joyful memories while planting seeds for the future. It’s important for young people to be exposed to farming and healthy eating in a fun, engaging environment.” — Felicia Davis, founder HBCU Green Fund

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HBCU Green Fund’s GreenFest 2025, a free, family-friendly celebration of music, culture, and sustainability, will mark the organization’s 10th anniversary by honoring five Environmental Champions. The festival also introduces neighbors to Truly Living Well Farm, Atlanta’s premier teaching farm, with live music, a silent disco, local vendors and artists, and kids’ activities including a petting zoo, electric school bus, puppet show, and face painting. Attendees will leave with practical tips families can use now—healthy, budget-friendly food ideas and simple at-home sustainability habits—plus stronger connections to local growers and ways to support neighborhood small businesses.

The Environmental Champions Awards will honor individuals whose outstanding contributions are strengthening resilience across Atlanta—including Proctor Creek, English Avenue/Vine City, and the Atlanta University Center. 2025 Environmental Champions are:

• Arthur E. Frazier III

• Rosario Hernandez

• Na'Taki Osborne Jelks, Ph.D.

• Yomi Noibi, Ph,D

• Olu Olatidoye Ph.D.

HBCU Green Fund Partners include: West Atlanta Watershed Alliance (WAWA); Mothers & Others for Clean Air (Tanya Coventry-Strader); Historic Westside Gardens; Bookstore Gallery; Sustainable Georgia (Adrienne Rice); Black Sustainability (Raina Turner-Greenlea), Green is Lyf.

Event Details:

When: Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 | 2–6 p.m.

Where: Truly Living Well Farm, 324 Lawton St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

Free Tickets: https://hbcugreenfund.org or https://tinyurl.com/5dahfbrv

Media: Invited to attend. RSVP via text: 818-613-9521

ABOUT HBCU GREEN FUND

Based in Atlanta with offices in Washington, DC and Dakar, Senegal, the HBCU Green Fund founded by climate justice advocate, Felicia Davis. The nonprofit organization partners with historically Black colleges and universities, grassroots organizations, and international allies to promote climate action and youth leadership through programs such as the Atlanta University Center Clean Energy Fellows Program. The HBCU Green Fund’s Sustainable Africa Future Network is a transnational collective of individuals and organizations working to support environmentally sustainable projects across Africa and the African Diaspora.

As a key partner in the Bezos Earth Fund’s Greening America’s Cities: Atlanta initiative, the HBCU Green Fund supports community-led efforts in West Atlanta to activate park and garden projects and expand access to parks, healthy food, and sustainable transportation options. As part of this partnership, the HBCU Green Fund will host an open house viewing of their new HBCU Hub the day after GreenFest on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. Located directly across from Cook Park on Joseph E. Boone Blvd., the HBCU Hub is a once-vacant lot the HBCU Green Fund has transformed into a vibrant, eco-friendly, container-based gathering space. For more information, visit HBCUGreenFund.org.

