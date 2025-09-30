Mark E. Recktenwald Concludes Service as Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice

Today marks the conclusion of Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald’s distinguished service on the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court. Recktenwald is stepping down in accordance with the State of Hawaiʻi’s constitutional requirement that judges and justices retire at the age of 70.

Recktenwald was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court on September 14, 2010, and was retained for a second term beginning September 14, 2020. He joined the Supreme Court as an Associate Justice on May 11, 2009, and previously served as Chief Judge of the Intermediate Court of Appeals beginning in April 2007.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Hawaiʻi. I have been humbled to work alongside the more than 1,700 justices, judges, and employees for the past 18 years that I have been at the Judiciary,” reflected Chief Justice Recktenwald.

Recktenwald leaves an enduring legacy of public service that transformed the Judiciary. Under his watch, Hawaiʻi state courts have made incredible strides in modernizing the administration of justice with the rollout of electronic filing and implementation of remote proceedings statewide—enabling the Judiciary to deliver critical services to the public even during the most challenging times, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Maui wildfires.

“Chief Justice Recktenwald has led with integrity and compassion, viewing his role with the lens that the justice system should always be focused on helping people. This approach has been the catalyst for significant systemic changes over the years,” said Associate Justice Sabrina S. McKenna. Recktenwald encouraged community engagement outside of the courtroom, working collaboratively with partners to tackle some of the most complex issues facing the people of Hawaiʻi, including mental health and houselessness. In addition, the Judiciary built upon the existing treatment court model and expanded it to reach new target populations to better meet the needs of individuals in the criminal justice system.

Recktenwald has also been a champion for access to justice. Under his leadership, the Judiciary, alongside the Access to Justice Commission, legal services providers, and hundreds of volunteer attorneys, led numerous initiatives to deliver on the promise of access to justice for all. A signature initiative was the opening of the Judiciary’s first self-help center on Kauaʻi in 2011 and subsequent opening of self-help centers across the state. Since then, self-help centers have helped more than 40,000 individuals with their civil legal needs at no cost to them. As a result of Hawaiʻi’s access to justice movement, Hawaiʻi has consistently performed among the top states in this area, ranking 6th in the most recent Justice Index report by the National Center for Access to Justice.

“The vision and leadership of Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald will leave a positive and indelible imprint on the state Judiciary. His significant legacy will forever reflect his commitment to fairness, innovation, modernization and community engagement. His initiatives have ensured that the Judiciary, going forward, will remain responsive to the evolving needs of Hawaiʻi residents,” said Governor Josh Green.

Beyond the administration of justice, Chief Justice Recktenwald prioritized promoting public trust and confidence in the courts. In 2012, he established the Courts in the Community program, where the Court holds oral arguments in actual cases at high schools across the state. To date, more than 6,800 high school students have attended Courts in the Community programs. They have gained a better understanding of the role of courts in a democratic society and saw firsthand that their justice system is one of integrity and fairness.

“Our Judiciary is stronger than ever because of Chief Justice Recktenwald’s unwavering dedication to upholding the rule of law and humbly serving our community. Along with the rest of the Judiciary ʻohana, I will miss him tremendously, and we will strive to honor his legacy by continuing the pursuit of justice for all,” stated Justice McKenna.

Associate Justice Sabrina S. McKenna will become Acting Chief Justice of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court on October 1, 2025. “I have full faith and confidence in Associate Justice Sabrina McKenna, the longest-serving active jurist in the state, as she takes on the mantle of Acting Chief Justice,” said Governor Green.