Pacific Palisades Land Sales Outpace Inventory for First Time Since January Fires

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sold Land Surpasses Active Listings as Community Rebuilds

For the first time since the devastating January fires, Pacific Palisades land sales have exceeded active inventory, according to MLS data compiled by Margaux Glaser, one of the top Realtors in Pacific Palisades and West Los Angeles market. As of end of September 2025, there are 188 lots for sale, 27 in escrow, and 221 sold.

“This milestone reflects both the resilience of Pacific Palisades and a renewed confidence in the local real estate market,” said Glaser. “With more business re-opening, over 200 lots sold, fewer than 200 on the market, and nearly 400 permits issued, we are starting to see real momentum in the rebuild process.”

While more than 5,000 family homes were lost, only 222 lots have ever been on the market at once — far fewer than the 500 some predicted. Lot prices remain 20–45% below pre-fire teardown values (MLS), attracting both buyers and investors, though many investors are still waiting for further adjustments.

Neighborhood trends show Huntington lots holding value best, thanks to larger lot sizes, and greater privacy compared to other areas of Pacific Palisades. Meanwhile, many long-time senior residents — once expected to sell in large numbers — are instead holding onto their land. Some are even rebuilding alongside their families well into their 90s, proving that age is not stopping their desire to return to the Palisades.

Margaux Glaser, a leading Realtor with Compass in Pacific Palisades and West Los Angeles, and Board Member of the Pacific Palisades Woman's Club, is widely recognized for her dedication to the senior community and her expertise in both land and home sales.

