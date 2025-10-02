Lumen and Foresta Partner to Transform EV Charging for Businesses Across Canada

Foresta-Lumen Charger Installation

Foresta’s platform adds a vital layer of intelligence, ensuring that whether it’s a fleet depot, a parking, or a hotel, charging is efficient, transparent, and built for growth.” — Pascal Fridman

QUEBEC, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driven by Québec’s pioneering role, Eastern Canada is emerging as a hub for electric mobility, with EV adoption rates among the highest on the continent. To keep pace with this momentum, Lumen, Québec’s largest distributor of electrical equipment, and Foresta, a Canadian innovator in EV charging management software, are joining forces to deliver smarter, more scalable charging solutions tailored to three fast-growing segments: fleets, parkings, and the hospitality sector.



Meeting the Real Needs of the EV Market

Fleets, from delivery vans to service vehicles, are under pressure to electrify quickly while remaining competitive. Parking Managers face growing demand for charging but struggle with infrastructure cost and integrated billing experience. Hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions are competing to attract EV-driving guests, but need solutions that are reliable, guest-friendly and profitable.

“This partnership is designed around the customers who feel the transition most directly,” said the Foresta Team. “Fleet managers, parking owners, and hoteliers don’t just want chargers; they want solutions that are flexible, scalable, fair, and future-proof. Together with Lumen, that’s what we can deliver.”



Lumen: A Legacy in Transportation Electrification

For more than 60 years, Lumen has been the backbone of the electrical supply chain. With 41 branches across Eastern Canada and a workforce of over 800 employees, the company has built a reputation for delivering both scale and expertise. As fleets, building owners, and businesses turn toward electrification, Lumen has been at the forefront—supplying chargers, supporting contractors, and guiding organizations through complex installations.

“Our customers trust us to deliver not just equipment, but solutions that make electrification work,” said Pascal Fridman, Transport Electrification Manager at Lumen. “Foresta’s platform adds a vital layer of intelligence, ensuring that whether it’s a fleet depot, a parking, or a hotel, charging is efficient, transparent, and built for growth.”



Foresta: Flexible, Scalable, and Revenue-Ready

Unlike proprietary platforms tied to a single hardware manufacturer, Foresta’s software is hardware-agnostic, supporting a broad range of OCPP-compatible chargers. This flexibility allows fleets, parkings , and hospitality providers to choose equipment that matches their budget and footprint, while still benefiting from a unified platform that offers asset monitoring, advanced analytics, reservation system, flexible billing, access control, interoperability and dynamic power management.

Just as importantly, Foresta helps customers monetize their charging assets. Instead of sitting idle, chargers can be opened selectively to residents, employees, guests, or the public, transforming them into revenue streams. Hotels can charge non-guests, and fleet operators can offset costs by allowing third-party access to their infrastructure while it is not in use. What was once a “sleeping asset” becomes an active part of a customer’s business model.



Accelerating Transportation Electrification for Businesses

By combining Lumen’s extensive inventory and installation expertise with Foresta’s flexible, intelligent software, the two companies are poised to accelerate EV adoption while making an EV charging infrastructure a profitable option for businesses.

“This isn’t just about keeping up with EV growth in the industry,” added the Foresta Team. “It’s about making sure the infrastructure behind that growth is profitable , reliable, and future-ready.”



About Lumen

Founded in Saint-Eustache in 1962, Lumen is a leading distributor of electrical equipment. With a comprehensive offering of products and innovative solutions—including transportation electrification, automation and control, smart home technologies, and much more, Lumen makes life easier for its customers by meeting the highest industry standards. Its 485,000 sq. ft. automated distribution center supports a network of 41 branches across Quebec, Ontario, and the Atlantic provinces, ensuring optimal service for its clients.



About Foresta Energy

Foresta provides hardware-agnostic EV charging management software that helps businesses reduce costs, improve visibility, and unlock new revenue opportunities. By transforming charging stations from idle infrastructure into active, revenue-generating assets, Foresta ensures customers maximize both utilization and return on investment. Based in Canada, Foresta serves clients nationwide with scalable solutions that integrate across charger brands, sites, and business models, all backed by a bilingual Canadian support team of experts in the EV industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.