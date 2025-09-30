Josh Moore Marks 13 Years with Expanding Portfolio of Business Video Solutions

Filming a video series for a local business StoryKing Studios Logo Josh and Mike filming a scene

Founder Josh Moore celebrates 13 years of helping businesses grow with cinematic, results-driven video storytelling.

Our mission has always been about more than just creating videos. It’s about helping people and businesses tell their stories in a way that truly connects with their audience.” — Josh Moore

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Josh Moore, founder of Evermoore Films and StoryKing Studios , is celebrating 13 years of delivering professional video storytelling to businesses and organizations across Central California. From local startups to national brands, Moore has become a trusted partner for companies seeking cinematic, results-driven video.Moore launched his first company, Evermoore Films, in 2012, offering both wedding and corporate video services. As demand for business content grew, his focus shifted toward commercial projects, leading to the creation of StoryKing Studios—a brand dedicated to ads, brand films, and corporate video solutions. Today, StoryKing stands as the centerpiece of Moore’s work with companies and organizations, while Evermoore continues to serve couples.Over the past decade, Moore has collaborated with businesses ranging from family-owned shops to regional institutions and nationally recognized names such as Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream. His team emphasizes not only cinematic visuals but also measurable outcomes, helping clients attract new customers, build their brands, and communicate effectively.“Our mission has always been about more than just creating videos,” said Moore. “It’s about helping people and businesses tell their stories in a way that truly connects with their audience. Reaching this milestone is a reminder of the trust our community has placed in us, and the exciting opportunities ahead.”Looking ahead, StoryKing Studios is sharpening its focus on higher-quality productions and results-driven storytelling, ensuring every project meets the growing expectations of today’s businesses.About StoryKing StudiosStoryKing Studios is a Bakersfield-based video production company specializing in cinematic, results-driven content for businesses. From ads to brand films, StoryKing helps companies attract customers, strengthen their brand, and communicate with clarity.Media Contact:Mike PerezStoryKing Studios(661) 489-5000team@storykingstudios.com

StoryKing Studios 2025 Demo Reel

