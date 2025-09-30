For the People, LLC Announces Representation of Jeff Fort in Federal Post-Conviction Relief

Jeff Fort, U.S. Senate, 1971

Denver-Based Movement Law Firm Takes on High-Profile Case of Federal "Old Law" Prisoner

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the People, LLC, a Denver-based movement law firm, today announced its representation of Mr. Jeff Fort, also known as Imam Malik, who is currently incarcerated in solitary confinement conditions at the United States Penitentiary Administrative Maximum Facility (ADX Florence) in Colorado where he has been housed for nearly two decades.Attorney Jenipher R. Jones, Esq., will serve as lead counsel of the contingent of the Fort legal team organized by For the People, in comprehensive post-conviction relief efforts aimed at securing Mr. Fort's release from incarceration and improving the conditions of his confinement. The representation encompasses multiple legal avenues."Mr. Fort's case presents significant constitutional and legal issues that require immediate attention," stated Ms. Jones. "As a federal 'old law' prisoner, Mr. Fort faces unique challenges in the current legal system that demand focused advocacy and a comprehensive legal strategy. We look forward to advocating for Mr. Fort’s transfer to an institution that is appropriate and conducive to his age, medical needs, and disciplinary record- never losing sight of his freedom as the ultimate objective. We also look forward to working with all those who are currently working towards his freedom.” The firm will represent Mr. Fort in all federal legal matters, particularly relating to federal post-conviction relief: parole, administrative relief, executive clemency/commutation, and litigation, in addition to international human rights matters.For the People, LLC is a movement law firm specializing in post-conviction relief and civil rights advocacy, with particular expertise in representing federal prisoners and political prisoners. The firm utilizes a unique methodology, which includes a holistic client-centered approach that employs traditional legal expertise alongside interdisciplinary practices to create comprehensive and thoughtful support systems for clients and communities.The firm has successfully represented high-profile clients including Leonard Peltier and Eric King, both of whom were released from Bureau of Prisons custody during the firm's representation. Attorney Jones serves on the boards of directors for the National Conference of Black Lawyers (NCBL), the National Lawyers Guild (NLG), and the Faculty of Federal Advocates (FFA).Consistent with the firm's methodology, Mr. Fort's representation will involve a multidisciplinary team including attorneys, medical professionals, social workers, and advocacy specialists. The firm's Director of Litigation, Advocacy, and Strategy, Andy Williams, Jr., who is based in the Chicago area, will provide additional support given the regional connections to the case."This case exemplifies our commitment to challenging systemic injustices within the federal prison system," noted Kalonji Jama Changa, the firm's Chief of Public Relations and Movement Engagement. "Mr. Fort's prolonged confinement under harsh conditions raises serious constitutional concerns that demand vigorous legal challenge."Ms. Jones’ representation commences following Mr. Fort's most recent parole hearing which resulted in a denial with the next statutory interim hearing scheduled for April 2027. The firm's immediate priorities include addressing medical care issues, challenging the conditions of confinement at ADX Florence, and pursuing all available legal remedies for relief. For more information on Mr. Fort and updates regarding his case please visit www.freefort.org Case No. 1:86-cr-00572Contact Information:Media Contact:Kalonji Jama ChangaChief of Public Relations and Movement EngagementFor the People, LLCKalonji@forthepeoplelegal.comWebsite: www.forthepeoplelegal.com For the People, LLC110 16th Street, Suite 1400, #1001Denver, CO 80202Phone: 720.380.4408Email: jenipherj@forthepeoplelegal.comWebsite: www.forthepeoplelegal.com For the People, LLC is committed to transparency in its advocacy while maintaining strict adherence to attorney-client privilege and professional conduct standards.

Legal Disclaimer:

