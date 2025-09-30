Billy’s Downtown Diner Celebrates 25 Years of 'Peace, Love, Food'

Celebrating 25 Years Peace. Love. Food. Owner & Founder, Billy Kounoupis

Iconic diner marks milestone anniversary on September 28, 2025

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This fall, Billy’s Downtown Diner proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary, commemorating a quarter-century of serving the Lehigh Valley community and beyond with its signature brand of “Peace, Love, Food.” Since first opening its doors on September 28, 2000, Billy’s has grown from a single local diner into a celebrated brand known for its creative menu, vibrant atmosphere, and community spirit.Founded by Billy Kounoupis, the diner quickly became a cornerstone in Bethlehem’s downtown revival, attracting loyal guests with inventive twists on classic breakfast and lunch dishes. Over the years, Billy’s Downtown Diner has expanded beyond its original Bethlehem location, bringing its award-winning hospitality to additional communities while staying true to its roots.A Legacy of Success:Expansion of the Brand – From one beloved diner in Bethlehem to multiple locations, including Easton and Allentown, the Billy’s brand has become synonymous with quality and creativity.Awards & Recognition – Recognized by local and national outlets as one of the best breakfast and brunch spots, Billy’s has been celebrated for its innovative menu items, community engagement, and unique atmosphere.Community Impact – Billy’s has supported countless fundraisers, local schools, and nonprofit organizations, becoming more than just a diner—it’s a gathering place and a positive force in the community. Franchising Opportunities – Building on its success, Billy’s has introduced franchising opportunities, inviting entrepreneurs across the country to share in the mission of delivering “Peace, Love, Food.”25 Years of Memorable Experiences – From first dates and family breakfasts to celebrations and community events, Billy’s has been part of countless memories for its guests.Looking AheadAs Billy’s Downtown Diner celebrates its silver anniversary, the brand looks toward the next 25 years with excitement. Plans include continued expansion through franchising, new menu innovations, and deepening community partnerships. “Billy’s has been a labor of love for us for the past 25 years,” says founder and namesake Billy Kounoupis. “We’ve built something truly special where creativity meets comfort, and our focus on customer experience is unparalleled. The energy inside Billy’s is electric; it’s a place where families gather, friends connect, and business meetings happen daily. Now, through our franchise offering, Billy’s is ready to grow with high-energy entrepreneurs who love food and people, and who want to bring our ‘Not Your Ordinary’ franchise into their communities. Our goal is to open 100 Billy’s Downtown Diners in the next five years.”About Billy’s Downtown DinerSince opening in 2000, Billy’s Downtown Diner has been dedicated to serving “Peace, Love, Food” through creative breakfast and lunch offerings, friendly service, and a welcoming atmosphere. With locations across the Lehigh Valley and beyond, Billy’s has become a destination for both locals and visitors seeking fresh, fun, and flavorful dining experiences.In support of the brand’s development efforts, Billy’s has partnered with Franchise Well , a leading franchise consulting practice led by industry veteran Dr. Ben Litalien, CFE. Together, they developed a single-unit franchise offer and a regional developer program. These franchise models position Billy’s for strategic growth across the country.

