Early Risers Toastmasters Club to Host Free Virtual Career Skills Workshop — 7:30–9:00 a.m. ET Oct 9, 2025

VIRTUAL, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Early Risers Toastmasters Club of Worcester, MA , is pleased to announce Level Up Your Career Skills —a free, online workshop—on Thursday, October 9, 2025, from 7:30–9:30 a.m. Eastern designed to help participants sharpen key professional skills including public speaking, meeting leadership, interview presentation, and facilitation skills. Three sessions—Nail Your Interview, Meeting Mastery, and Presenting Like a Pro—will give you tips and tricks for success that you can put into practice right away.Attendees can expect to learn:Strategies for shining in job interviews or professional presentationsBest practices for leading and running effective, engaging meetingsTechniques to present with clarity and confidenceTips to manage nerves, structure talks, and engage audiencesThe workshop is ideal for:Job seekers or professionals preparing for interviews or performance reviewsNew managers or team leaders looking to facilitate meetings more effectivelyAnyone who wants to overcome fear of public speaking or refine their presencePeople who want to boost their online presentation skillsNo prior experience or membership is required. All are welcome.This virtual workshop will be on Thursday, October 9, 2025, from 7:30–9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, making it easy for attendees to join from anywhere before their workday begins. Register at earlyrisers.toastmastersclubs.org This event is brought to you by the Early Risers Toastmasters Club of Worcester, MA.

