Early Risers Toastmasters Club to Host Free Virtual Career Skills Workshop — 7:30–9:00 a.m. ET Oct 9, 2025
A free, online Career Skills Workshop designed to help participants sharpen key professional skillsVIRTUAL, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Early Risers Toastmasters Club of Worcester, MA, is pleased to announce Level Up Your Career Skills—a free, online workshop—on Thursday, October 9, 2025, from 7:30–9:30 a.m. Eastern designed to help participants sharpen key professional skills including public speaking, meeting leadership, interview presentation, and facilitation skills. Three sessions—Nail Your Interview, Meeting Mastery, and Presenting Like a Pro—will give you tips and tricks for success that you can put into practice right away.
Attendees can expect to learn:
Strategies for shining in job interviews or professional presentations
Best practices for leading and running effective, engaging meetings
Techniques to present with clarity and confidence
Tips to manage nerves, structure talks, and engage audiences
The workshop is ideal for:
Job seekers or professionals preparing for interviews or performance reviews
New managers or team leaders looking to facilitate meetings more effectively
Anyone who wants to overcome fear of public speaking or refine their presence
People who want to boost their online presentation skills
No prior experience or membership is required. All are welcome.
This virtual workshop will be on Thursday, October 9, 2025, from 7:30–9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, making it easy for attendees to join from anywhere before their workday begins. Register at earlyrisers.toastmastersclubs.org
This event is brought to you by the Early Risers Toastmasters Club of Worcester, MA.
