Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,029 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,180 in the last 365 days.

Early Risers Toastmasters Club to Host Free Virtual Career Skills Workshop — 7:30–9:00 a.m. ET Oct 9, 2025

Office workers pumping fists in the air. Caption: Level Up your Career Skills

A free, online Career Skills Workshop designed to help participants sharpen key professional skills

VIRTUAL, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Early Risers Toastmasters Club of Worcester, MA, is pleased to announce Level Up Your Career Skills—a free, online workshop—on Thursday, October 9, 2025, from 7:30–9:30 a.m. Eastern designed to help participants sharpen key professional skills including public speaking, meeting leadership, interview presentation, and facilitation skills. Three sessions—Nail Your Interview, Meeting Mastery, and Presenting Like a Pro—will give you tips and tricks for success that you can put into practice right away.

Attendees can expect to learn:
Strategies for shining in job interviews or professional presentations
Best practices for leading and running effective, engaging meetings
Techniques to present with clarity and confidence
Tips to manage nerves, structure talks, and engage audiences

The workshop is ideal for:
Job seekers or professionals preparing for interviews or performance reviews
New managers or team leaders looking to facilitate meetings more effectively
Anyone who wants to overcome fear of public speaking or refine their presence
People who want to boost their online presentation skills

No prior experience or membership is required. All are welcome.

This virtual workshop will be on Thursday, October 9, 2025, from 7:30–9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, making it easy for attendees to join from anywhere before their workday begins. Register at earlyrisers.toastmastersclubs.org

This event is brought to you by the Early Risers Toastmasters Club of Worcester, MA.

Laura Foley
Early Risers Toastmasters Club of Worcester, MA
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Early Risers Toastmasters Club to Host Free Virtual Career Skills Workshop — 7:30–9:00 a.m. ET Oct 9, 2025

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more