Breezy Point Resort Announces $17.8 Million Expansion, New Golf Course Groundbreaking Event Planned for October 4th

$17.8M project includes new Ace Valley golf course, clubhouse, lodging, marina, dining, and more at Minnesota’s largest golf resort.

You can travel the world to play the best and most famous golf templates, or you can hit a dozen of them in a single easy trip to Central Minnesota.” — Staples

BREEZY POINT, MN, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breezy Point Resort has announced a new, state-of-the-art golf course will be opening in 2027 on the site of the well-known Traditional Golf Course on their property. The project is made possible by a $17.8 Million investment by the Spizzo family, owners of Breezy Point Resort, which in addition to the brand new golf course includes a new three-story clubhouse, new lodging, new marina, lobby and restaurant enhancements, further renovations to the existing Whitebirch Golf Course, and the addition of an ice cream/candy shop from the award-winning Chocolate Ox franchise.To officially kickoff the multi-phase community investment project, an official groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 4th at the Traditional Clubhouse from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. All media are welcome to join for a chance to meet the architect of the new Ace Valley course.This massive Breezy Point Resort project officially makes them Minnesota’s largest golf resort . Intended both as tribute and legacy, the Spizzo family is approaching the expansion with gratitude and pride.“It’s certainly an enormous undertaking and commitment, but we’ve received so much support from the community over the past five decades it’s exciting to be able to give this back,” said David Spizzo, President of Breezy Point Resort.The Spizzo family insisted specific emphasis be placed on honoring the resort’s former General Manager of 47 years, and close family friend, David Gravdahl. “Dave was always happy and all about fun,” David Spizzo said with a smile. “He would have loved this!”At the onset of the project, Breezy Point Resort General Manager Eric Hart, who was hired by the Spizzo family to bring the new golf course and clubhouse to life, worked with the resort’s senior golf staff to invite nearly 30 architects to submit proposals for the vision. From the 11 submissions received, Andy Staples—one of the country’s preeminent architects—was chosen to design and develop the new course.“Andy and I saw eye-to-eye on what this course should be from the very beginning,” Hart said. “A lesson in golf architecture and history on both the resort and the world’s best template holes.”Hart, Staples, and their respective teams have created a uniquely interactive golf-and-clubhouse experience that will be a one-of-one facility in the country. The $8.5 million “Ace Valley” project will have 12 playable Par 3 holes and a bonus island-green gambling hole.“You can travel the world to play the best and most famous golf templates,” Staples said. “Or you can hit a dozen of them in a single easy trip to Central Minnesota.”Beyond the new golf course, the resort has pledged an additional $9.3 million into renovating 3-holes of another golf course, building a new marina, marketplace, and additional housing, and opening a new Roadhouse featuring a Southern Pride smoker.“The golf course may get the spotlight,” owner Bob Spizzo admitted. “But the North Star, Vista Village, Chocolate Ox, Liquor Store, and our many other new amenities will vastly improve the offerings to our guests. I couldn’t be more excited about all of this.”Everything listed will be built and opened over the course of the next 18 months, with Ace Valley projected to open for play Memorial Day Weekend of 2027.—END—Contact Info:Eric Hart, General Manager of Breezy Point Resort218-562-7567 enhart@breezypointresort.comDavid Spizzo, President of Breezy Point Resort, dspizzo@breezypointresort.comMadelyn Craft, Account Manager, madelyn@whiteboxmarketing.com

