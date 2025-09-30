3DRBI Announces 3D Remote Building Inspection Project with Southern First Nations Secretariat (SFNS)

A 3D image inside a home under construction. The blueprint on top right corner shows where the camera operator tracked the camera inside the building. Tim Maness, Technical Services Manager, SFNS holding the 3D camera during a review of a building.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Nation communities may struggle to find qualified home inspectors, and this challenge is exacerbated in remote areas where inspectors must travel long distances to complete mandatory inspections for new housing or office space. In some cases, inspections may never occur, increasing the risk of future construction quality issues.

3D Remote Building Inspections (3DRBI) has developed an innovative solution to address the challenge.

Southern First Nations Secretariat (SFNS), which provides housing inspection services to seven member First Nations, will be working with 3DRBI to perform building inspections using 3D cameras.

Using 3D Cameras to Conduct Building Inspections

A SFNS staff member was trained to use a 3D camera to capture 3D images.

The 3D images are a digital or physical representation of an object or scene that conveys the illusion of three dimensions (height, width, and depth), allowing an inspector to perceive spatial relationships and depth information that is absent in a traditional 2D image.

The person walks around a building site capturing 3D images. The camera is connected to a proprietary app on a phone or tablet. The footage is uploaded to the proprietary 3DRBI platform, then a qualified inspector provides a virtual visual inspection. The inspector can perceive the scene or object through an immersive and realistic experience, as if they were physically on site.

After reviewing the 3D footage, the inspector can provide comments on the imagery and submit an electronic report. Any concerns can be communicated by phone.

Quotes

“Our goal is to provide professional housing inspection services to our member First Nations. We’re constantly looking for ways to complete quality work that is efficient, timely and cost-effective. We were excited for the chance to pilot a project with 3DRBI using 3D cameras and software.”

Southern First Nations Executive Director, Jennifer Whiteye

“Using the 3D camera helps to reduce any delays in our construction projects and allows us to have a digital record of the project.”

Tim Maness, Technical Services Manager for SFNS

About Southern First Nations Secretariat

Southern First Nations Secretariat (SFNS) is a Tribal Council located in Eelŭnaapéewi Lahkéewiit (Delaware Nation) in Southwestern Ontario. SFNS provides programs and services to its member First Nations: Aamjiwnaang First Nation, Caldwell First Nation, Chippewas of Kettle & Stony Point, Chippewas of the Thames, Eelŭnaapéewi Lahkéewiit (Delaware Nation), Munsee-Delaware, and Oneida Nation of the Thames.

About 3DRBI

3D Remote Building Inspections Ltd (3DRBI) is the first company to provide visual virtual inspection (VVI) services using an inspection-based interface with 3D technology. The focus of 3DRBI is to provide VVI to Indigenous communities, towns and municipalities. 3DRBI will also focus on other sectors such as insurance companies, which can use the process to verify claims to determine the extent of damage or loss virtually. The 3DRBI process also has potential for asset management and other applications.

3DRBI was founded by John Kiedrowski in 2024. Kiedrowski is a Criminologist who has extensive experience in regulatory issues and risk management.

