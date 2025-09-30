Leonard Peltier Official Support Committee Statement Regarding the Transition of Assata Shakur

BELCOURT, ND, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Directors of the Leonard Peltier Official Support Committee on behalf of Elder Leonard Peltier honors the life, spirit, and legacy of Assata Shakur, now an ancestor. We wish the Shakur family peace, comfort, and care in the vast void that now remains by the physical absence of Assata.Elder Leonard Peltier's spirit is moved to reflect deeply upon the sacred journey of Assata Shakur, whose very name means "she who struggles" - a divine calling that has illuminated the path of liberation for countless souls seeking freedom. Elder Leonard expresses his heartfelt condolences to the family of Assata Shakur, wishing her a peaceful transition. Committee Co-Director, Kalonji Jama Changa, shares a powerful reminder, “Assata Shakur stands as a modern-day Maroon, a contemporary Harriet Tubman. I am profoundly grateful not only to share this era with her but also to have learned directly from the comrades who introduced her to our people’s liberation movement and those who successfully liberated her from behind enemy lines. Long live the spirit of Assata!”The Sacred Meaning of Her Name and MissionAttorney Jenipher Jones, one of Peltier’s lawyers, reflects “As a Black woman, Assata Shakur is my foremother in this struggle to whom I am grateful. She bravely traversed the Atlantic, a watery grave for so many Africans, to Cuba, and departs this earthly plane unconquered. I am also grateful for the legacy of many Black lawyers, particularly of the National Conference of Black Lawyers (NCBL), who for decades tirelessly advocated, fought for, and protected Assata Shakur. Assata is and shall remain undefeated.” She embodies the spiritual essence of resistance - "she who struggles" - not merely as a political stance, but as a sacred covenant with the ancestors and the Creator to never surrender the fight for justice. Her life represents the continuation of a sacred mission passed down through generations of freedom fighters.When the forces of oppression sought to destroy her sacred mission, the Creator provided sanctuary through the compassionate embrace of Cuba. This was not an ending, but a spiritual transformation - a metamorphosis that allowed her revolutionary spirit to transcend physical borders and continue blessing the struggle for liberation worldwide.The Spiritual Warfare Against OppressionThe same system that declared the Black Panthers' breakfast programs for children and healthcare initiatives to be "the greatest threat to the internal security of the country" revealed its spiritual bankruptcy. When feeding hungry children becomes an act of "terrorism," we witness the moral inversion that occurs when systems lose their divine connection to Justice.Continuing the Sacred WorkAssata's revolutionary spirit continues to guide us in the sacred work of liberation. Her commitment to never abandon her people represents the spiritual principle that true freedom means the liberation of all oppressed peoples.A Legacy of LiberationWe honor Ancestor Assata’s ongoing journey and the spiritual light she continues to shine upon our collective struggle. Her life teaches us that liberation is not merely political - it is profoundly spiritual, requiring us to transform not only systems of oppression but the hearts and souls of all who seek true freedom. The struggle continues. Ase'.Media Contact:Kalonji Jama ChangaLeonard Peltier Official Support Committee - Co-DirectorDefendingthepoor@gmail.com

