Concord Legal Group, PC Welcomes Corporate Attorney Yulia Lensky to Strengthen Corporate and Transactional Practice

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concord Legal Group, PC announced today that Yulia Lensky has joined the firm in its corporate practice. Lensky brings extensive experience advising clients on venture financing transactions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and corporate governance, further expanding the firm’s ability to handle sophisticated business and transactional matters.Broad Transactional Experience Across IndustriesLensky represents clients throughout the full lifecycle of complex transactions—from structuring and negotiation through execution and post-closing support. She has advised businesses in a wide range of industries, including media & entertainment, technology, hospitality, retail & consumer products, professional services, and manufacturing. Her practical and business-oriented approach helps clients navigate complex legal issues with clarity and confidence.Lensky earned her B.A. in Law from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), which is widely regarded as one of Russia’s most prestigious universities, especially in law, international relations, economics, and diplomacy. Lensky earned her LL.M., with honors, from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles. She is admitted to practice in California. Prior to joining Concord Legal Group, she practiced at notable Los Angeles law firms including Sklar Kirsh LLP in Century City and Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP in Beverly Hills, where she gained substantial experience in corporate, venture, and real estate matters.Quote from Firm Founder Michael B. Saryan “We are thrilled to welcome Yulia Lensky to our team,” said Michael B. Saryan, founder of Concord Legal Group. “Her depth of transactional experience, particularly in venture financing and M&A, will be a tremendous asset to our clients. Yulia’s sharp legal acumen and ability to simplify complex issues align perfectly with our mission to provide strategic, business-minded counsel.”Commitment to Client Growth and SuccessWith Lensky’s arrival, Concord Legal Group strengthens its ability to support clients with diverse and evolving needs—whether launching new ventures, raising capital through venture financing, pursuing strategic acquisitions, or refining corporate governance structures. Her addition underscores the firm’s ongoing commitment to delivering sophisticated, client-centered solutions.About Concord Legal Group, PCConcord Legal Group, PC is a Los Angeles–based law firm focused on providing high-quality legal counsel in corporate, real estate, technology, and related transactional matters. The firm combines strategic insight, business awareness, and legal rigor to help clients achieve their goals and navigate complex challenges.

