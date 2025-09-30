Governor Kotek Invokes Conflagration Act for the Moon Complex Fire

Salem, OR — On the morning of September 27, 2025, Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Moon Complex Fire. The Curry County Fire Defense Board Chief requested assistance with life, safety, and structural fire protection, and the state fire marshal concurred with that request.

Following ORS 476.510-476.610, Governor Kotek determined that a threat to life, safety, and property exists due to the fire, and the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment.

The Governor’s declaration allows the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to mobilize resources through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System to support local fire service agencies on scene. The conflagration was invoked only for the Moon Complex Fire, threatening structures in Curry County.

A link to Executive Order 25-24 can be found here.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal mobilized four task forces and its Green Incident Management Team. These resources are joining two additional task forces sent through Immediate Response that arrived Saturday morning.

The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) deployed two Southern Oregon Area strike teams to support suppression efforts.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office is overseeing evacuations in the affected area. Community members are urged to stay informed about evacuation levels and be prepared to act quickly. For the latest evacuation information, click here. To sign up for alerts in your area, click here.

This marks the eighth time the Emergency Conflagration Act has been invoked by Governor Kotek in the 2025 wildfire season.

