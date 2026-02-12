Electronic Government Portal Advisory Board Will Meet Feb. 19, 2026

The Electronic Government Portal Advisory Board (EPAB) will meet at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. The meeting will take place remotely via the internet on Microsoft Teams and is open to the public. The agenda and handouts will be posted on the advisory board’s website.

What: Meeting of the Electronic Government Portal Advisory Board

When: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Where: Microsoft Teams Meeting

Meeting ID: 267 726 423 520 7

Passcode: jP7xb2Ko

Phone: +1 503-446-4951

Phone conference ID: 336 777 99#

Who: Electronic Government Portal Advisory Board

The Electronic Government Portal Advisory Board is established by ORS 276A.270-276. The board’s primary function is to advise the State Chief Information Officer concerning the delivery of online services to the public.

The board is also charged with studying the digital information and service needs of Oregon residents, evaluating agencies’ effectiveness in using online portals, and considering further improvements in online portals.

Meetings of the Electronic Government Portal Advisory Board are open to the public.

To submit a written or register to provide verbal public comment, please complete our online form. Written comment can also be submitted by mail to the EPAB Support Office, 550 Airport Rd SE Suite C, Salem, OR 97301. Written comments must be received at least 48 hours before the meeting; verbal comments are limited to three (3) minutes per person or group.

Accommodations can be arranged for persons with disabilities, and alternate formats of printed material are available upon request. Please contact Enterprise Information Services at 503-378-3175 at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting to request accommodations. Closed captioning is included on the Microsoft Teams meeting.