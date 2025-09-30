Dr. Cynthia Simon Educates Women with Two Bold New Books Featuring Leadership and Wellness

Dr. Cynthia Simon, motivational speaker and author Cover of “Own It Like a CEO” by Dr. Cynthia Simon, empowering women to lead with confidence. Cover of “Fit, Fueled & Fabulous,” by Dr. Cynthia Simon’s guide to health, energy, and balance.

From the boardroom to the fitness studio, Dr. Cynthia Simon encourages women to lead with purpose, strength, and nonnegotiable confidence.

People must feel empowered to reframe their stories. Whether breaking boundaries at work or regaining strength at any age. Wellness and leadership together form the path to a bold, uncompromised life.” — Dr. Cynthia Simon

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned educator, coach, and health activist Dr. Cynthia Simon is a dynamic leadership expert, wellness advocate, and founder of Level Up Empowerment Coaching and BYB Fitness. With more than 15 years of experience, she has guided women to thrive in both their professional and personal lives by merging leadership development with holistic well-being. She holds a doctorate in Organizational Leadership with specializations in Conflict and Dispute Resolution and Human Resource Management, and she is also a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, credentialed business and life coach, and fitness professional. Blending academic rigor with real-world strategies, Dr. Simon is dedicated to equipping women with the clarity, resilience, and confidence to step boldly into their full potential.With two new groundbreaking books, Dr. Cynthia Simon challenges women to claim their voice, embrace resilience, and step boldly into leadership and wellness. Her first book, Own It Like a CEO: Unlock Your Inner Boss and Take Command of Your Career, dares intergenerational women to step up boldly in leadership by combining strategy, mentality, and presence in a roadmap to influence and succeed at work. With advice on managing workplace politics, negotiating with confidence, and overcoming structural obstacles, Dr. Simon prepares readers to create a lasting impact while redesigning leadership in their own image.What is particularly unique about this book is the rich analysis of how women of various generations see leadership and professional development. Dr. Simon describes how Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, and Gen Z women all bring unique strengths, challenges, and cultural conditioning into the workplace. She encourages readers to view these generational imprints not as a limitation but as an invitation to re-imagine and marry the lessons of the past with the fearlessness of the future. Instead of presenting leadership as a “one-size-fits-all” approach, Dr. Simon arms women with a model that can be tailored to one’s own values, identity, and aspirations. The book is now more than a guide for businesses, but a call to action to women who are willing to take life boldly in their profession and in their lives.She argues that success is not necessarily due to hard work but to strategy, mindset, and presence. Her book showcases how to create influence, gain visibility, and project a professional brand that cannot be overlooked. She discusses the value of executive presence, how women appear in rooms, on teams, and in leadership, and how that presence must be based on authenticity. With her “CEO Blueprint,” readers discover how to take a step outside the box of traditional expectations and create careers and lives that are in harmony with their true passions and talents. It is not about ladder climbing, but creating leadership on your own terms, corporate office world, an entrepreneurial endeavor, or a personal calling.Her second book, Fit, Fueled & Fabulous, reimagines women’s wellness after fifty by dispelling myths of aging and delivering practical advice on strength, nutrition, and mindsets. Building on her Be Your Best (BYB) Lifestyle Blueprint and 30-Day Jumpstart Program, Dr. Simon offers a proven plan that empowers women to build strength, clarity, and resilience. Her approach showcases the way to thrive wholeheartedly, in body, mind, and spirit, while affirming that authentic vitality and joy are always within everyone’s reach.Dr. Simon repositions fitness for women in their 50s, 60s, and beyond, not as striving toward unattainable standards, but as a dedication to functional strength, mobility, and autonomy. She asserts firmly that age is not something to be resisted but a background against which new abilities for vitality are discovered. With a clear description of how strength training, balance exercise, and mindful movement are all more vital with each decade, she contends that fitness is not about keeping up with the young but about building longevity, independence, and freedom. Fitness, in her approach, becomes medicine and a lifetime companion rather than a fleeting fad.The “Fueled” section shifts attention to women fifty and beyond and their shifting nutritional needs. Dr. Simon emphasizes protein for muscle, fiber for digestive health, hydration for overall wellness, and healthy fats for hormone balance and energy. She teaches readers to leave behind strict dieting and adopt a healthy, sustainable nutritional philosophy that nourishes energy and aging. Her teaching enables women to heal their relationship with food, breaking patterns of deprivation and toward decisions that sustain body and soul.The third pillar, “Fabulous,” highlights attitude, the force behind sustainable change. Dr. Simon discusses motivation, resilience, and self-image, reminding us that confidence and happiness are never in short supply. She is aware of the expectations and stereotypes that can silence or diminish women later in life, and subsequently gives readers strategies to substitute doubt with power. By considering emotional and mental health as well as physical health, she is ensuring that her model addresses the entire person, not merely the body.Fit, Fueled & Fabulous puts it all together in the BYB Lifestyle Blueprint, providing readers with a personal recipe for implementing fitness, nutrition, and attitude into daily life. The 30-Day Jumpstart program provides women with something concrete to do next, so they can translate principles into practice with simplicity and continuity. By doing this, Dr. Simon puts wellness into everyday action, making it functional and life-transformative, not some idealized fantasy, but something experienced.Both these works, independently and collectively, attest to the work of Dr. Simon in empowering women across life’s stages to live bravely, to lead fearlessly, and to inspire with confidence and force. Together, the books encapsulate the two tenets of Dr. Simon’s work: leadership without wellness is unsustainable, and wellness without leadership takes advantage of potential. By synthesizing the two, she equips women not only to succeed at work or remain healthy, but to lead a life of resilience, clarity, and effect. No matter if a reader is just starting her career, struggling to shatter the glass ceiling at midlife, or regaining vitality after fifty, Dr. Simon has one message: Your best years are not behind you, but in front of you.

