Orbiit Recovery Ecosystem Launches AI-Driven Platform to Transform Addiction Treatment

The Substance Use Disorder Foundation Orbiit Recovery Platform Intelligent tech wearables are an important part of recovery today Orbie, Your Virtual Peer Recovery Coach

AI-powered platform bridges the gaps in traditional treatment, delivering real-time support, accountability, and family connection in the recovery journey.

Recovery doesn’t just happen in a counseling session or a group meeting—it happens in the everyday moments when people are faced with stress, temptation, and choice” — Daniel Francis, CEO Orbiit Services Inc.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orbiit Services Inc. today announced the launch of the Orbiit Recovery Ecosystem, a groundbreaking platform that integrates wearable technology, daily micro-learning, and artificial intelligence to strengthen addiction recovery outcomes.While traditional treatment models—such as 28-day residential programs, intensive outpatient groups, and medication-assisted therapies—have long been the foundation of recovery, they often leave critical gaps between scheduled sessions. These gaps can increase the risk of relapse and leave families and clinicians without real-time insight into a participant’s progress.The Orbiit Recovery Ecosystem addresses this challenge by providing continuous, personalized support. Through a wearable device that detects alcohol exposure, behavioral health tracking tools, and AI-powered analysis, participants receive timely prompts, encouragement, and interventions directly on their phones. The system generates a “risk score” that highlights emerging challenges and delivers actionable insights to peer specialists, clinicians, and family members.“Recovery doesn’t just happen in a counseling session or a group meeting—it happens in the everyday moments when people are faced with stress, temptation, and choice,” said Daniel Francis, CEO of Orbiit Services Inc. “Our ecosystem is designed to meet people right there, providing real-time support and connecting the dots across all aspects of treatment.”The platform integrates seamlessly with existing care models, including outpatient counseling, medication-assisted treatment, and community recovery programs. By combining traditional approaches with continuous AI-driven feedback, Orbiit enhances accountability, encourages skill development, and strengthens communication among participants, families, and providers.Key Features of the Orbiit Recovery Ecosystem include a wrist-mounted wearable alcohol detection with continuous monitoring, AI-driven risk scoring to forecast vulnerabilities and prompt timely interventions, daily micro-courses and affirmations delivered by text message, 24/7 access to peer specialists, with escalation to clinicians when necessary, along with family and caregiver reporting, offering clarity and support at home.Early feedback from participants highlights Orbiit’s ability to make recovery feel less isolated and more connected. Families report greater peace of mind, while providers say they are better able to focus sessions on meaningful patterns rather than piecing together incomplete histories.“Addiction is a disease of disconnection,” added Francis. “By using technology to close the gaps between care moments, Orbiit helps restore connection—both to treatment and to the people who matter most.”The Orbiit Recovery Ecosystem is now available for adoption by recovery centers, outpatient providers, and community organizations.For more information, visit www.myorbiit.com

