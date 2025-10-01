AssistPro Becomes the First Official EOS® Licensee in Delegation and Assistant Services

AssistPro Delegation and Assistant Services

AssistPro becomes the first EOS® Licensee in assistant services - specializing in executive assistant matching, training, and delegation workshops.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AssistPro LLC, the leader in matching, onboarding, and training virtual executive assistants, proudly announces its designation as the first and only assistant services company to become an official EOS® Licensee.

For over a decade, AssistPro has been a go-to resource for all things assistant-related in the EOS community - serving more than 275 EOS-based clients through matching, onboarding, and ongoing training. AssistPro’s approach is grounded in lived experience, supporting EOS Implementers, Visionaries, and Integrators in real-world business growth.

“AssistPro has been helping entrepreneurs and leaders unlock the freedom they need to focus on what matters most. Becoming an EOS® Licensee is an important step in that journey - it allows us to expand the tools and systems that make delegation sustainable, so assistants and entrepreneurs can thrive together. This isn’t about changing who we are, it’s about amplifying what we’ve always believed: that the right support partner changes everything.” - Jenna Spencer, Founder of AssistPro.

As part of this partnership, AssistPro will expand offerings beyond assistant placement to include specialized training, delegation coaching, and workshops designed specifically for assistants and support staff to EOS Implementers and companies running on EOS. The goal: help leaders unlock the freedom that comes from mastering delegation, while empowering assistants with the skills and confidence to thrive in an EOS environment.

About AssistPro

AssistPro helps growth-minded leaders unlock the freedom delegation provides by offering right-fit matching, world-class onboarding, and ongoing assistant training. AssistPro provides trusted, scalable support to entrepreneurs and leadership teams across the globe.

