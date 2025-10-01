StowAway Climate Control Storage Expands With Two New Climate-Controlled Buildings in Fulton, Texas

StowAway Climate Control Storage expands in Fulton, Texas with two new smart, climate-controlled buildings for residents and businesses.

FULTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StowAway Climate Control Storage, a trusted self-storage provider in Fulton near Rockport, proudly announces the addition of two new climate-controlled buildings. This expansion reflects the company’s commitment to delivering secure, temperature-regulated storage solutions to meet the growing needs of the Coastal Bend region.The two newly constructed climate-controlled buildings also introduce convenient drive-up access, allowing customers to load and unload directly from their vehicles. The facility also offers on-site packing supplies—boxes, tape, and more—to protect belongings during storage. Friendly, knowledgeable staff are available to guide customers every step of the way.Key features of the upgraded StowAway Climate Controlled Storage include:- State-of-the-Art Climate Control: Consistent temperature and humidity levels safeguard sensitive belongings from heat, humidity, and coastal weather changes.- Enhanced Security Measures: 24/7 surveillance, gated access, perimeter fencing, and well-lit grounds ensure the safety of customers and the protection of property.- Convenient Access & Flexible Rentals: Customers enjoy easy access from Monday to Friday, a range of unit sizes, and competitive rental rates, making them ideal for seasonal, residential, or business use.- Local Commitment: The expansion demonstrates StowAway’s investment in Fulton and the surrounding areas, supporting local growth and meeting evolving storage needs.Customers have already expressed excitement about the improvements and loved our services by saying:“The women in the office are absolutely lovely and I wouldn’t change a single thing about the facility. They’re very helpful and they even offered me and my son a dolly to help load and unload our things. I rented a unit in one of the new climate controlled buildings and the unit was very clean and there’s lighting inside the unit also. 100000/10 stowaway!” Gypsiez ShowStowAway Climate-Controlled Storage is a hassle-free solution for residents and businesses in Rockport, Aransas Pass, Ingleside, Portland, Corpus Christi, Lamar, and Holiday Beach, conveniently located on TX-35 in Fulton About StowAway Climate-Controlled StorageAs one of the highest-rated Fulton storage units , StowAway Climate Control Storage has become a reliable solution for residents, vacation homeowners, and local businesses who require dependable, year-round storage. The addition of climate-controlled units is expected to attract a broader range of customers seeking premium storage options for sensitive or high-value items. For more information about available units or to reserve a climate-controlled space, please visit our office or SSL-secured website.Location: 3725 Hwy 35 North, Fulton, TX 78358

