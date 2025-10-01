Dynamic Sky Launches Validate45: Safeguarding Hundreds of Millions in 45Q Credit Claims

Jordan Levine, Founder, Dynamic Sky

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic Sky today introduced Validate45, a platform designed to protect the $100M+ in at-risk revenue faced by carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) projects under Section 45Q of the Internal Revenue Code.

The 45Q tax credit offers up to $85 per metric ton of CO₂ permanently stored, but eligibility requires more than injection and monitoring. IRS statutes demand a wide scope of verifiable data: prevailing wage and apprenticeship compliance, quarterly CO₂ volume reconciliation across multiple parties, and adherence to evolving EPA and Treasury rules.

Unlike typical corporate tax credits, where tax teams begin preparation twelve months before filing, CCUS credits require planning three to five years in advance. Successful filing requires:

- Clear data collection accountabilities across operators, transporters, and storage entities.

- Flow-down contract clauses ensuring every party complies with reporting requirements.

- A defensible system of record consolidating technical, financial, and legal evidence over the project’s lifespan.

“While the technical challenges of CCUS get attention, the data and compliance burden also threaten project economics,” said Jordan Levine, founder of Dynamic Sky. “Without a structured compliance-to-credit process, companies risk forfeiting hundreds of millions in credits. Validate45 ensures that never happens.”

Jordan Levine, Dynamic Sky, added: “Validate45 removes the stress and anxiety associated with the complex and multi-lateral 45Q filing by providing a one-stop shop for operators, tax departments, and tax auditors to clearly see all data requirements and whether they are met.”

Validate45 provides:

- Multi-party system of record for injection, transport, storage, wage, and apprenticeship data.

- Quarterly reconciliation engine to match CO₂ volumes between capture, transport, and injection parties.

- Audit-ready compliance outputs aligned with IRS Form 8933 and Subpart RR MRV requirements.

- Dynamic rule updates to adapt to changing government regulations.

By aligning MRV filings, labor compliance, and tax reporting in one platform, Validate45 transforms compliance into confidence—and protects the economic foundation of large-scale CCUS projects.

