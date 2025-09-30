Dr. Arash Rajabi Surpasses 1.3M Instagram Views While Advancing ESOL Education and Music Research
Manchester-based ESOL teacher and lyricist Dr. Arash Rajabi celebrates 1.3M Instagram views while expanding his academic publications.
Teaching and Education
At Crystal Pathways, Rajabi works with students from multiple nationalities, supporting their integration into the UK through structured ESOL programmes. His teaching combines academic rigour with creativity, ensuring learners build confidence, employability skills, and a sense of belonging.
“Language is not only a tool for communication,” Rajabi notes. “It is a pathway to identity, confidence, and opportunity. At Crystal Pathways, I design programmes that empower students to achieve their goals from day one.”
Expanding Academic and Creative Contributions
In addition to his teaching career, Rajabi is the author of several influential articles on Medium, including:
1 Lyrics, Language, and Identity
2 How AI Is Changing Language Learning
3 Language, Literature, and Music as Bridges of Identity
4 Teaching English in Multinational Classrooms
5 Contemporary Persian Poetry and Its Role in the Cultural Identity of Migrants
His articles demonstrate a rare ability to connect theory and practice, highlighting the cultural and social dimensions of language learning.
Collaborations in Music
As a lyricist, Rajabi has worked with well-known Iranian pop singers such as Mehran Masti and Mehdi Moghaddam, adding to his international recognition. His lyrics often address universal themes of identity, migration, and resilience.
Among his solo works, the song “Pedar” (Father) — featuring his own spoken-word performance — has attracted particular attention, reaching over one million views and resonating strongly with audiences for its emotional depth and social relevance.
Looking Ahead
Balancing education, research, and music, Rajabi continues to develop projects that inspire both learners and wider audiences. With growing recognition across platforms such as Instagram, Medium, YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music, his voice is establishing a bridge between academic research, creative expression, and global culture.
Pedar” (Father) – Spoken Word by Dr. Arash Rajabi, surpassing one million views on Instagram.
