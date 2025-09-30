Dr. Arash Rajabi Surpasses 1.3M Instagram Views While Advancing ESOL Education and Music Research

Dr. Arash Rajabi, UK-based ESOL teacher, lyricist, and researcher. Published articles by Dr. Arash Rajabi on Medium, covering language, identity, and education. Pedar” (Father) by Dr. Arash Rajabi, a spoken-word track reaching over one million views.

MANCHESTER, MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Arash Rajabi, a Manchester-based ESOL teacher, lyricist, and researcher, has recently surpassed 1.3 million Instagram views in a single month. Alongside this digital success, Rajabi continues his professional work with Crystal Pathways Ltd, where he provides English language teaching to learners from diverse cultural backgrounds. His role covers every stage of the learning process — from initial assessment and placement testing to curriculum planning, tailored lessons, and evaluation.Teaching and EducationAt Crystal Pathways, Rajabi works with students from multiple nationalities, supporting their integration into the UK through structured ESOL programmes. His teaching combines academic rigour with creativity, ensuring learners build confidence, employability skills, and a sense of belonging.“Language is not only a tool for communication,” Rajabi notes. “It is a pathway to identity, confidence, and opportunity. At Crystal Pathways, I design programmes that empower students to achieve their goals from day one.”Expanding Academic and Creative ContributionsIn addition to his teaching career, Rajabi is the author of several influential articles on Medium, including:1 Lyrics, Language, and Identity2 How AI Is Changing Language Learning3 Language, Literature, and Music as Bridges of Identity4 Teaching English in Multinational Classrooms5 Contemporary Persian Poetry and Its Role in the Cultural Identity of MigrantsHis articles demonstrate a rare ability to connect theory and practice, highlighting the cultural and social dimensions of language learning.Collaborations in MusicAs a lyricist, Rajabi has worked with well-known Iranian pop singers such as Mehran Masti and Mehdi Moghaddam, adding to his international recognition. His lyrics often address universal themes of identity, migration, and resilience.Among his solo works, the song “Pedar” (Father) — featuring his own spoken-word performance — has attracted particular attention, reaching over one million views and resonating strongly with audiences for its emotional depth and social relevance.Looking AheadBalancing education, research, and music, Rajabi continues to develop projects that inspire both learners and wider audiences. With growing recognition across platforms such as Instagram, Medium, YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music, his voice is establishing a bridge between academic research, creative expression, and global culture.🔗 Useful Links• Crystal Pathways: https://www.crystalpathways.co.uk • Medium Articles: https://medium.com/@m.530.rajabi • Instagram: https://instagram.com/dr.arash.rjbi • YouTube: https://youtube.com/@arashrajabi9882 • Spotify & Apple Music: via Linktree

Pedar” (Father) – Spoken Word by Dr. Arash Rajabi, surpassing one million views on Instagram.

