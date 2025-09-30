Dom Roofing Expands Roofing Services Across Buford, Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Johns Creek, Cumming, Dunwoody and Duluth
Veteran-owned Metro Atlanta roofing contractor grows service coverage to meet increasing demand for roof replacement, storm restoration, and repairs.
“Expanding into these additional service areas is part of our commitment to serving more Georgia homeowners with the same level of excellence and integrity that built our reputation,” said Dmitry Cook, Owner of Dom Roofing & Restoration. “As a veteran-owned and family-owned company, we value trust, reliability, and hard work — and we bring those principles into every roofing project.”
By extending coverage, Dom Roofing & Restoration makes its expertise more accessible to families and businesses who need roof replacement, roof repair, hail damage roof repair, storm damage repair, wind damage repair, chimney cap repair, skylight repair, and roof tarp installation — all backed by free roof inspections.
With storm damage and hail events becoming increasingly common in North Georgia, homeowners need fast, reliable roofing contractors who can deliver without delays. Dom Roofing & Restoration stands out not only for being GAF Master Elite Certified and FORTIFIED Roof Certified, but also for operating its own roofing supply line, ensuring materials are always available for quick installation and repair. In addition, the company holds certifications with TAMKO, IKO, and CertainTeed, and maintains an accredited A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), further proving its commitment to quality, trust, and professionalism.
This means that homeowners in Buford, Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Norcross, Cumming, Dunwoody, and Duluth now have direct access to a roofing partner who can deliver:
● Fast response times with no material delays
● Enhanced GAF warranties available only through Master Elite contractors
● Local, veteran-owned values combined with industry-leading certifications
Homeowners ready to protect their properties with a trusted roofing company can schedule a free roof inspection today. Visit www.DomRoofing.com or call (678) 766-9646 to learn more about services available in Buford, Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Norcross, Dunwoody, Cumming, and Duluth.
Roof Replacement Gwinnett County - Dom Roofing & Restoration (Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Buford, Dunwoody)
