VNS Health Partners with TytoCare to Expand Access to In-Home Care for Medically Complex Patients

VNS Health

Innovative Tool Helps to Ensure Quality and Significantly Increase Patient Visits

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VNS Health , one of the nation’s largest nonprofit home- and community-based health care organizations, has partnered with TytoCare , a leader in remote diagnostic technology, to enhance the VNS Health Medical Care at Home practice. This collaboration brings TytoCare’s Pro Smart Clinic tool into the homes of patients with complex medical needs, helping to deliver more personalized and specialized care for high-risk patients in the comfort of their own homes.VNS Health’s Medical Care at Home program provides in-home health care for patients who face significant health challenges, mobility limitations, or barriers to accessing outpatient services. Nurse Practitioners (NPs) lead clinical care for the practice, supported by a team that ensures patients receive timely, coordinated services designed to reduce hospitalizations and emergency room visits. Medical Care at Home contracts with Medicare Advantage insurers and is part of VNS Health’s Care Management Solutions business.With the integration of TytoCare’s Pro Smart Clinic, VNS Health is expanding its hybrid care model. Here’s how it works: during a home visit, a VNS Health certified medical assistant (CMA) sets up the Pro Smart Clinic device and connects the Home Care patient via telehealth with a Nurse Practitioner. The medical assistant then uses the tool to conduct real-time diagnostic exams—such as heart and lung monitoring, temperature checks, and skin assessments—while the NP guides the process remotely and provides immediate clinical feedback.This model enables VNS Health to:• Deliver timely, high-quality care without requiring patients with complex needs to travel• Ensure a qualified health professional is physically present during exams• Help patients avoid multiple appointments and delays in diagnosis• Support faster health plan documentation and approvals• Doubles the number of patients NPs can see daily by eliminating “windshield time” (the time clinicians spend driving between patient visits)“This partnership with TytoCare is helping us scale our Medical Care at Home program while maintaining the high standards of care our patients expect,” said Debra Corbett, Vice President of Care Management Solutions at VNS Health. “By combining smart technology with our mission-driven and team-based approach, we’re making it easier for patients with complex needs to get the care they deserve, when they need it, right in their homes.”“We’re proud to support VNS Health in expanding access to high-quality, in-home care,” said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare. “With our Pro Smart Clinic solution, the home becomes an extension of the clinic, enabling seamless collaboration between in-home medical assistants and virtual nurse practitioners. It’s a scalable model that improves outcomes and optimizes clinical resources.”About VNS HealthVNS Health is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit home- and community-based health care organizations. Innovating in health care for more than 130 years, our commitment to health and well-being of the whole person is what drives us—we help people live, age, and heal where they feel most comfortable, in their own homes, connected to their family and community. VNS Health offers a full range of home health care services, solutions and health plans designed to simplify the health care experience and meet the diverse and complex needs of those we serve across New York State.About TytoCareTytoCare is a virtual healthcare company that enables leading health plans and providers to deliver remote healthcare to the whole family through its Home Smart Clinic. With a cutting-edge, easy-to-use, FDA-cleared device with embedded AI, the Home Smart Clinic enables the whole family to conduct remote physical exams with a doctor, replicating in-clinic exams for immediate answers from home. TytoCare drives utilization rates that are five times higher than traditional telehealth services; reduces the total cost of care by an average of five percent; diverts ED visits by an average of 10.8 percent; and has a high average NPS of 83. The Home Smart Clinic includes Tyto Engagement Labs™, a proven framework of engagement journeys designed for the successful deployment and adoption of the solution. To complete its offering, TytoCare also provides the Pro Smart Clinic, for professional settings outside the home to serve rural clinics, schools, workplaces, and more. TytoCare serves over 250 major health systems and health plans in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

