Dom Roofing & Restoration Achieves GAF Master Elite and FORTIFIED Roof Certification

Dom Roofing & Restoration Team – Roof Replacement Experts in Metro Atlanta Dom Roofing & Restoration Crew – Free Roof Inspection in Buford GA Dom Roofing & Restoration Branded Trucks – Roofing Company in Suwanee GA

Veteran-owned Metro Atlanta roofing contractor now ranked in the top 2% nationwide, offering enhanced warranties and unmatched protection for homeowners.

Earning GAF Master Elite and FORTIFIED certification shows our promise to deliver durable roofs, fast service, and trusted protection for Atlanta homeowners.” — Dmitry Cook, Owner

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dom Roofing & Restoration, a veteran-owned and locally trusted roofing company serving Sugar Hill, Buford, Suwanee, Dunwoody, Rest Haven, Lake Forest, Atlanta, WoodBridge, Flowery Branch, Oakwood, Cumming, Duluth, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Sandy Springs and Metro Atlanta, is proud to announce its achievement as a GAF Master Elite Roofing Contractor. This prestigious recognition places the company among the top 2% of all roofing contractors in North America, recognized for exceptional business stability, superior workmanship, ongoing professional training, and outstanding customer service.In addition, Dom Roofing & Restoration is FORTIFIED Roof Certified, further reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing roofing systems that withstand extreme weather conditions such as hail, high winds, and heavy storms.With the Master Elite distinction, Dom Roofing & Restoration can now offer exclusive GAF warranties, including the Golden Pledge Limited Warranty, which provides:● 50 years of non-prorated material protection● Up to 25 years of workmanship coverage● Factory-certified 40-point inspections● Transferable warranties that increase property valueThese benefits, combined with FORTIFIED roof standards, give homeowners unmatched peace of mind.Unlike many contractors, Dom Roofing & Restoration also operates its own roofing supply line, allowing the company to deliver faster service without delays from material shortages.“For six years, we’ve invested in training, certification, and high standards to earn the trust of homeowners across Metro Atlanta,” said Dmitry Cook, Owner of Dom Roofing & Restoration. “Achieving GAF Master Elite and FORTIFIED certification proves our team’s dedication to excellence, and it ensures every roof we install is built to last. Homeowners can trust us for everything from roof replacement, roof repair, hail damage roof repair, storm damage, wind damage, chimney cap repair, skylight repair, and roof tarp installation — all backed by free roof inspections.”Dom Roofing & Restoration certification not only distinguishes the company from uncertified roofers but also ensures access to the latest GAF Timberline HDZ and UHDZ shingles, premium installation methods, and warranties backed by America’s largest roofing manufacturer.Less than 2% of roofing contractors in the U.S. qualify as Master Elite. GAF verifies contractors for licensing, insurance, financial stability, and customer satisfaction before granting the status. Only Master Elite contractors can provide the highest level of warranty protection and are continuously evaluated to maintain certification.Homeowners across Buford, Suwanee, Duluth, Sugar Hill, Cumming, Johns Creek, Dunwoody, Alpharetta, and Metro Atlanta who are ready to protect their homes with a certified professional can visit DomRoofing.com or call (678) 766-9646 to schedule a free roof inspection today.

Dom Roofing & Restoration Client Testimonial – Atlanta Roof Replacement

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.