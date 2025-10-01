Submit Release
Relativity6 Launches Agent Marvin: The First Zero-Question Commercial Underwriting Platform

Revolutionary multi-LLM platform transforms commercial insurance underwriting with real-time data intelligence and automated accuracy determination

— Alan Ringvald, CEO
CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relativity6, a leading innovator in insurance technology, today announced the launch of the Agent Marvin, the industry's first zero-question commercial underwriting platform. This groundbreaking solution eliminates the traditional underwriting questionnaire process by leveraging advanced artificial intelligence to automatically gather, verify, and analyze business data from multiple sources in real-time.

“Agent Marvin represents a paradigm shift in commercial insurance underwriting, combining multiple large language models (LLMs) with comprehensive data sourcing from web platforms, government filings, and hundreds of curated datasets. The platform's proprietary AI engine intelligently evaluates all available data sources and makes real-time determinations about which business data points are most accurate at any given moment,” says CEO Alan Ringvald.

First-of-Its-Kind Multi-LLM & Multi-Source Architecture
What sets the AgentMarvin platform apart is its innovative multi-LLM approach, which harnesses the unique strengths of several large language models working in concert. This distributed intelligence system provides more robust analysis, reduces the risk of AI hallucinations, and ensures comprehensive evaluation of complex business scenarios.

About Relativity6

Relativity6 is a pioneering insurance technology company dedicated to transforming the commercial underwriting process through advanced artificial intelligence and data analytics. The company's innovative solutions help insurance carriers and agents make faster, more accurate underwriting decisions. For more information, visit www.relativity6.com

Media Contact: Josh Lurie
Chief Operating Officer
Josh@relativity6.com

Company Contact: Alan Ringvald
Chief Executive Officer
Alan@relativity6.com

Josh Lurie
Relativity6
josh@relativity6.com
Welcome to Agent Marvin, The Zero Question Underwriting Platform

