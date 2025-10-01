New Book Delivers Project Management Lessons for PhD Students and Beyond

Front cover of the book

TURKU, FINLAND, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When readers pick up Research, Defend, Prevail: 31 Lessons in Project Management for PhD Students (ISBN 978-952-88-0734-6), they expect a short academic survival guide. The surprise is immediate: this book not only helps PhD students but also appeals to general readers and serves as a practical guide for professionals outside of research.For PhD students, it has been described as “one of the most illuminating books on my journey toward earning a PhD” and a “fantastic resource that every PhD student should have on hand.” Another reviewer commented, “This is truly a book I think every PhD student should have on their shelves.” Others emphasize its timing: “I would like to have this nice book at the beginning… I feel that this book should be a must-read during the first year of a PhD.”Anyone needing to manage a project will also find solid tools. One Amazon reviewer shared, “The title says ‘…for PhD Students’ but, in fact, it is very useful for project management overall.” Another praised it as “crisp, dry, inspiring instruction on how to navigate a project.” Others noted that it is “clearly written, not too dense, and enjoyable to read.”For those curious about how science actually happens, the book provides an honest insider's look at the lives of researchers—people who gather and shape knowledge for everyone. As one Goodreads reviewer put it, “an essential and pragmatic guide for any doctoral candidate… [that] provides a candid look at the high-stakes environment of doctoral work.”What the Book Helps Readers LearnResearch, Defend, Prevail isn’t just another manual — it’s a step-by-step journey through 31 lessons that teach readers how to master research and complex projects. It shows how to set clear goals, break them down into actionable tasks, and embrace uncertainty without losing momentum. It explains how to secure resources, build realistic schedules and budgets, and prepare for risks before they derail progress. It goes beyond most project management guides by addressing how to motivate yourself, handle dysfunctional behavior, survive toxic systems, and even turn impostor syndrome into a source of strength. Covering communication strategies, decision-making techniques, embracing change, and defining success, this is a candid, practical guide to thriving in academia — and in any project that requires persistence.Early feedback can be found on Goodreads. AvailabilityResearch, Defend, Prevail is available worldwide in print and digital formats, including on Amazon. Softcover ISBN 978-952-88-0734-6EPUB ISBN 978-952-88-0735-3AZW3 ISBN 978-952-88-0736-0PDF ISBN 978-952-88-0737-7MOBI ISBN 978-952-88-0738-4High-resolution images of the book cover is available upon request.About the AuthorDr. Sergey V. Nesterov, PMP, PgMP, has been teaching project management and leadership to graduate students across Finland for over ten years. His method combines theory with real-world experience, making his lessons relevant not only to researchers but also to the public and professionals.Media ContactSergey V. NesterovEmail: sergey@rpd-31.comFor review copies, interviews, or more information, feel free to contact the author directly.

