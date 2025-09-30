Billy Blanks’ Tae Bo Reboot Arrives on Meta Quest to Transform VR Fitness

Cover Art Dojo VR Gameplay

Billy Blanks brings his iconic fitness program to VR with Taebo Reboot, now available on Meta Quest.

When I created Tae Bo, my mission was to help people unlock their inner strength. With Taebo Reboot in VR, that mission reaches a whole new level.” — Billy Blanks

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billy Blanks’ Tae Bo Brings Iconic Fitness to Virtual Reality With Launch on Meta QuestLegendary fitness icon Billy Blanks proudly announces the official launch of Taebo Reboot , a groundbreaking VR fitness experience now available on the Meta Quest Store For decades, Tae Bo has inspired millions of people around the world to build strength, improve fitness, and discover new confidence. With Taebo Reboot, Billy Blanks’ world-renowned program makes the leap into virtual reality, combining the energy and effectiveness of the original Tae Bo with the immersive power of VR technology.A Fitness Revolution in VRTaebo Reboot is more than just a fitness app. It is a complete training experience. The game delivers high-energy workouts that integrate cardio, strength, agility, and coordination while using the best features of VR to keep every session fun and engaging. Players punch, dodge, and kick their way through targets, bombs, and obstacles, testing their endurance and reflexes in exciting, fast-paced environments.The experience is built on five elemental books: Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Infinity. Each represents unique philosophies and challenges. As players progress, they unlock new levels of intensity, environments, and musical tracks, ensuring that the journey remains motivating and rewarding.Designed for Every LevelWith over 100 challenges available at launch, Taebo Reboot is built to meet players where they are. Beginners can start slowly, learning the fundamentals of punching, blocking, and dodging at their own pace. Advanced athletes will find an intense challenge with rapid-fire sequences, precision timing, and endurance-based levels.Mini-games and practice tools such as the heavy bag, double-end bag, BOB dummy, and combo master allow players to focus on skill development, while the game’s progressive structure ensures steady improvement over time.Billy Blanks as Your Virtual CoachA standout feature of Taebo Reboot is the presence of Billy Blanks himself inside the experience. His narration, encouragement, and motivational energy guide players from start to finish, replicating the atmosphere of his legendary classes. For many fans, this is the closest experience to training directly with Billy, now available anywhere in the world through VR.“When I created Tae Bo, my mission was to help people unlock their inner strength,” said Billy Blanks. “With Taebo Reboot, we are bringing that same mission into a new dimension. This is not just exercise. It is about motivation, discipline, and feeling unstoppable.”Key Features of Taebo RebootFully immersive VR workouts that combine cardio, agility, and strengthFive elemental paths: Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and InfinityMore than 100 challenges across progressive difficulty levelsVaried environments, from serene Japanese gardens to epic volcanoes and cosmic realmsTraining mini-games including heavy bag, double-end bag, and combo masterIn-game narration and motivation from Billy BlanksHigh-energy soundtrack designed to match workout intensityEarly Access model with continuous updates and improvementsBuilt for Motivation and CommunityTaebo Reboot is designed not only as a solo workout but also as part of a growing global community. Leaderboards, challenges, and seasonal events will connect players worldwide, adding an element of fun competition and accountability to the fitness experience.“We wanted to create more than just a fitness game,” said Gabriel Brien, COO of XPR Labs , the studio behind the project. “Our goal with Taebo Reboot was to transform workouts into adventures, something people look forward to instead of something they feel they have to do. With VR, we are redefining what fitness can be.”AvailabilityTaebo Reboot launched in Early Access on the Meta Quest Store on September 25, 2025, with a retail price of 19.99 USD. Early Access allows players to join the experience now while benefiting from continuous content updates, optimizations, and feature expansions scheduled in the coming months.Players can expect upcoming additions such as:Seasonal packs (Halloween, Holiday, and more)New environments and musical tracksExpanded mini-games and advanced training modesOngoing balance improvements based on community feedbackFor more details and to download Tae Bo Reboot, visit the official Meta Quest Store pageAbout Billy BlanksBilly Blanks is a globally recognized fitness expert, martial artist, and the creator of Tae Bo, a workout phenomenon that revolutionized home fitness in the 1990s and early 2000s. His program has sold millions of copies worldwide and transformed the lives of countless individuals through fitness, discipline, and motivation. Today, Billy continues his mission to inspire and empower people of all ages to live healthier, more confident lives.About XPR LabsXPR Labs is a technology and innovation studio dedicated to building transformative VR experiences. Based in Montréal, the team combines expertise in game design, fitness, and immersive storytelling to create applications that inspire and empower users. Tae Bo Reboot is the studio’s flagship VR fitness title, developed in collaboration with Billy Blanks to bring one of the most iconic workout programs of all time into the future of fitness.Press Contact:Gabriel BrienChief Operating OfficerXPR LabsEmail: gabriel@xprlabs.com

