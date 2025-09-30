Fentress County Couple Indicted, Accused of Financially Exploiting Elderly Relatives

FENTRESS COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of two people accused of financially exploiting an elderly couple in Fentress County.

In May, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents began investigating allegations of financial exploitation involving Bucky Joe Pierce (DOB: 11/09/70). During the course of the investigation, agents learned that Bucky and his wife, Heather Pierce (DOB: 06/05/76), had financially exploited two elderly relatives, taking thousands from the victims for their own personal gain.

Last week, the Fentress County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Bucky Pierce with eight counts of Financial Exploitation of Elderly or Vulnerable Adults. Heather Pierce was indicted on two counts of Financial Exploitation of Elderly or Vulnerable Adults. On Monday, the couple was taken into custody and booked into the Fentress County Jail. Bucky Pierce is being held on a $300,000 bond, and Heather Pierce is being held on a $150,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.