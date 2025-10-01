Orbus Broadband Launches Across the UK With Faster Speeds and Whole-Home WiFi

Orbus Broadband launches across the UK with full fibre packages and Eero mesh WiFi included, giving families faster speeds and whole-home coverage.

UK homes get a new broadband choice as Orbus launches with full fibre, Eero mesh WiFi, fair pricing and no hidden fees across Fast, Superfast & Ultrafast plans.

We launched Orbus to give UK families a broadband option that delivers speed, stability and whole-home WiFi, with clear pricing and no mid-contract surprises.” — Andrea Troy, Co-Founder of Orbus Broadband

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orbus Broadband has officially launched across the United Kingdom, promising households faster speeds, stronger WiFi coverage, and transparent pricing. With many families frustrated by unreliable service and hidden fees, Orbus offers a new choice: full fibre broadband paired with advanced mesh WiFi from Eero.Three simple packages for UK householdsOrbus has introduced three full fibre packages designed to match different household needs:Fast – 150 Mbps download / 25 Mbps upload: ideal for light users who browse and stream occasionally.Superfast – 500 Mbps download / 70 Mbps upload: built for families working from home, streaming in 4K, and managing multiple devices.Ultrafast – 900 Mbps download / 110 Mbps upload: the most powerful option for busy homes with gamers, streamers, and smart tech.Each package includes a free Eero mesh WiFi router, delivering seamless coverage throughout the home without dead zones.Supporting remote work and modern lifestylesThe rise of remote and hybrid working has highlighted the importance of stable, high-speed connections. Orbus packages are designed to support video conferencing, cloud storage, and collaboration platforms without interruption. For home workers, the company markets its services as work from home broadband , ensuring reliable upload speeds and coverage across every device.For entertainment, fibre-to-the-premises ensures smooth 4K streaming and low latency gaming. Eero’s TrueMesh technology automatically routes traffic across devices to maintain performance, even during peak hours.Honest pricing with no hidden costsUnlike many competitors, Orbus has pledged not to raise prices mid-contract. Customers pay the same fixed monthly cost throughout their agreement, with no surprise increases. This approach reflects the company’s focus on fairness and simplicity.Consumers can compare broadband providers and see how Orbus positions itself as a challenger brand with straightforward pricing and whole-home WiFi included.Preparing for the future of connectivityOver three-quarters of UK homes now have access to fibre-to-the-premises, but many are still connected to outdated copper networks. Orbus aims to speed up adoption by highlighting the everyday benefits of fibre combined with reliable mesh WiFi.“Today’s households need more than just headline speed – they need stability and coverage,” said Andrea Troy, Co-Founder of Orbus Broadband. “We launched Orbus to give UK families a service that works in every room, on every device, with clear pricing people can trust.”By bundling Eero technology with each plan, Orbus provides customers with WiFi that adapts to modern demands – from smart appliances to online gaming. The company believes its launch will help close the gap between what households expect and what many providers currently deliver.About Orbus BroadbandOrbus Broadband delivers full fibre broadband across the UK with speeds up to 900 Mbps. Packages include Fast, Superfast, and Ultrafast options, all with a free Eero router to ensure whole-home WiFi coverage. Orbus offers fair, transparent pricing with no mid-contract increases.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.