Paulozzi Law and Condeni Law Join Forces

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are pleased to announce that Paulozzi LPA – Injury Lawyers will now be known as Paulozzi, Alkire & Condeni – Personal Injury Lawyers . The addition of counsel, Attorney Joseph Condeni, from Condeni Law, only serves to reinforce both firms’ standards of excellence.Attorney Condeni is a veteran preeminent lawyer, with over four decades of litigation experience and stellar accolades throughout his legal career. Attorney Condeni has been selected as an Ohio Super Lawyer 20 times and is recognized as one of the Top 50 Attorneys in Cleveland and Top 100 in Ohio. He holds an AV Preeminentrating from Martindale-Hubbell, reflecting the highest standards of legal ability and ethical conduct. Joe has also earned a “Superb” (10/10) rating from AVVO. His new role, of counsel, will highlight his legal knowledge as he effectively works with attorneys Joseph Paulozzi and Richard Alkire on resolving personal injury cases According to the firm’s Founder, Attorney Joseph Paulozzi, “Both Paulozzi LPA and Condeni Law have independently achieved successful legal personal injury victories, first separately, now collaborating, each growing to serve their respective clients across the state of Ohio.” Both firms have drawn upon their successes over the years by litigating aggressively and settling multi-million-dollar cases that involve serious car, truck and motorcycle accident injuries, construction site injuries, nursing home negligence, wrongful death, medical malpractice cases. “This collaboration will benefit all of our clients because we will be able to effectively co-counsel on many litigation cases and combine our legal expertise for the best possible case outcomes,” added Attorney Paulozzi.This joint venture is a collaboration of three highly recognized attorneys, who bring a variety of legal skills and esteemed backgrounds to the firm’s new identity. Included in the firm’s name change, is also Attorney Richard Alkire, Sr. who joined Paulozzi LPA in 2024 and is a highly successful legal veteran with more than four decades of expertise where he has obtained multi-million-dollar verdicts as well, and he also handles serious ethics cases for the firm. He has represented attorneys and judges facing professional discipline before the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct, formerly the Board of Commissioners on Grievances and Discipline of the Ohio Supreme Court. He’s a well-sought-after advisor on ethics law as well as on the prosecution of personal injuries, wrongful death, and catastrophic injury cases.Subsequently, Attorney Joseph Paulozzi has helped thousands of clients obtain significant compensation for personal injuries in the past 30 years, and he was named a Super Lawyer from 2019 to 2025. Attorney Paulozzi is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and America’s Top 100 Trial Lawyers. He has achieved a “Superb” (10/10) rating from AVVO. Attorney Paulozzi is a member of the Ohio Association for Justice (OAJ), and the Ohio State Bar Association. He was recognized as a “Top Attorney in Cleveland and Columbus” by Cleveland Magazine for 2019.Paulozzi, Alkire & Condeni is an Ohio-based personal injury firm, with offices throughout the state, including Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Akron/Canton, Lorain, Toledo and Eastern Ohio. The firm’s latest collaboration will continue to provide highly competent, assertive representation for its clients and has a “legal expertise team” with over 200 years of combined work experience. They know how to maximize their clients’ recovery in high-value cases, consistently having achieved successful verdicts and favorable settlements for those wrongfully injured throughout Ohio.For more information or for a free consultation, visit the following website: www.lawohio.com or call us directly at: 888-710-0040.

