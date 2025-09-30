IRI Spotlighted Again in the Big Data Market

DBTA Big Data 75 IRI Voracity Data Management Platform Using IRI DarkShield (a part of IRI Voracity) to Find and Mask Sensitive Data for LLM Security

Featured for Innovation in Wrangling and Sanitizing BIg Data for AI

IRI has been a pioneer in the big data market, with solutions to package, protect, and provision data for analytics, ML/AI, and DevOps” — David Friedland

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) magazine has named Innovative Routines International (IRI), Inc., a/k/a The CoSort Company, to its list of the Big Data 75: Companies Driving Innovation in 2025. The list was just published in DBTA’s Big Data Quarterly (BDQ) edition to inform AI and big data leaders of the solution providers "driving innovation and expanding what is possible in terms of collecting, storing, and extracting value from data”According to DBTA Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Simone, there are several market trends that are now evident, including the importance of data quality and compliance in AI."Data has taken a new position in the spotlight as the most important part of using AI. If the organization is using corrupt data, insights will vary wildly, and misinformation can damage the company’s reputation," Simone wrote. In addition, data "security and compliance are as important as ever, and organizations are taking it seriously, as a recent IBM security report shows companies utilizing AI in security initiatives are saving $1.9M compared to organizations that aren’t using these solutions."These messages are consistent with recent Bloor Research on AI. In his article Prepare and Protect Data for AI with Voracity, Bloor analyst Daniel Howard explained that “it is all too easy to forget that AI models are trained on data, and that if that data is lacking in some way – if much of it is incorrect, if there’s missing or duplicated data, if there’s unsecured sensitive data, or if there’s undetected and unaccounted for bias in the data, to name only a handful of possibilities – whatever results your AI system spits out will be similarly flawed. It is very much a garbage in, garbage out paradigm.”IRI SVP David Friedland confirmed that this reality once again drove DBTA to feature the IRI Voracity data management platform so prominently in the DBTA big data company list.” IRI has been a pioneer in the big data market, with solutions to package, protect, and provision data for analytics, ML/AI, and DevOps.Voracity runs on-premise or in customer-managed cloud environments to perform, speed, and consolidate the key activities of data discovery, integration, migration, governance, and analytics. Powered by the IRI CoSort big data manipulation engine and built-on the ergonomic IDE or Eclipse or no-code apps like DataSwitch, Voracity delivers on a wide range of big data management capabilities for multiple industries.“We believe the range and sophistication of Voracity’s high volume data management capabilities are what keep Voracity on DBTA and other analyst firm radars,” Friedland said. Voracity is highlighted online in the DBTA’s Top 75 list here: https://www.dbta.com/BigDataQuarterly/Articles/Big-Data-75-Companies-Driving-Innovation-in-2025-171347.aspx?PageNum=5 About About Database Trends and ApplicationsDatabase Trends and Applications (DBTA), published by Information Today, Inc., is a bimonthly magazine that delivers advanced trend analysis and case studies in data management. Visit www.dbta.com for subscription information. DBTA also delivers groundbreaking market research exclusively through its Unisphere Research group.About IRIIRI is a US data management and protection ISV founded in 1978 and represented in more than 40 cities worldwide. IRI’s uniquely fast and versatile data manipulation engines -- and its free Eclipse job design environment -- provide the most price-performant and ergonomic solution software for big data and BI/DW architects, data security and governance officers, DBAs, and developers. Visit www.iri.com for more information.

