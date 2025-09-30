Republic License Office Transitions to New Contractor

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) has accepted a new management proposal for the Republic License Office. The contract has been awarded to BCFO Titleworks, Inc.

The license office, located at 243 West US Highway 60, will close at end of day on Friday, October 3 and will reopen on Thursday, October 9, at the same location. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday 8:30 AM to 5 PM and Saturdays 8 AM to 12 PM. Phone: (417) 732-7557.

While the office is closed, DOR encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

• Aurora License Office – 316 E Church St

• Crane License Office – 205 Pirate Lane, Suite C

• Nixa License Office – 214 A Village Center Rd

All Missouri license office contracts are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but governed by the Missouri Department of Revenue. A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

Phone-in Registration - to find a license office that accepts phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals.

- to find a license office that accepts phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals. License Plate Renewal - to see if your county participates in sharing personal property tax information with DOR.

- to see if your county participates in sharing personal property tax information with DOR. Renewal Requirements Inquiry - to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.

- to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. DORA Chatbot - to get answers 24/7 with the help of DOR’s chatbot, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle, and driver licensing questions.

###