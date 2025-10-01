Intimate Queen Launches in UAE With Plant-Based Wellness Lingerie for Extreme Heat

Intimate Queen debuts in the UAE with plant-based lingerie designed for comfort, cooling, and skin wellness in desert climates.

Pioneering brand introduces plant-based lingerie that works like skincare, easing skin irritation and heat discomfort for women across the Gulf.

Lingerie should feel like skincare. Soft, breathable, and kind to your skin. That’s why we designed pieces that stay cool and soothing, even in Gulf heat.” — Heli Kools, Founder, Intimate Queen

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intimate Queen, a pioneering plant-based lingerie brand, has launched in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The brand offers a new line of “Wellness Intimates” designed to enhance women’s comfort and skin health in extreme heat and humidity.The launch comes as temperatures in the Gulf frequently exceed 45°C, increasing problems like heat rash, skin irritation, and discomfort from traditional lingerie fabrics. Intimate Queen’s products are made from upcycled plant-based fibres such as lemon, corn, yew tree, and include skincare-grade ceramides. This creates lingerie that is naturally antibacterial, friction-free, and adaptive to the body, providing cooling relief and daily wellness benefits for women in hot climates.Meeting a Regional NeedResearch indicates that 16.7% of UAE residents suffer from Atopic Dermatitis (AD), a condition that worsens in heat and humidity (Frontiers in Medicine, 2023). Additionally, surveys show that nearly 70% of women worldwide report sensitive skin. Intimate Queen’s launch directly responds to these issues by creating lingerie that acts more like skincare for the body’s most delicate areas.Product Innovations Now Available in UAE on Brand website and marketplaces.Lemon Bae Cooling Briefs : Seamless, sweat proof panties made with citrus fibres (derived from lemon peel) that help regulate temperature in desert conditions.Lacy Corn Bae Boyshorts: Lightweight, sweat wicking, friction free underwear for sensitive skin for long days in hot and humid weather, made with a blend of viscose and corn-based fabric.Ceramide Bra: Wireless, Seamless bras that keep skin cool, hydrated (infused with ceramides), and irritation-free in extreme heat.All products are OEKO-TEXcertified and independently tested for pH balance, moisture management, and antibacterial performance according to AATCC (American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists) and ISO (International Organization for Standardization) standards. Each piece is proven to withstand more than 120 machine washes while retaining its softness, stretch, and comfort.Founder’s PerspectiveSisters Heli and Neli Kools started Intimate Queen to address the everyday discomfort women experience.“Our community of women shows the need for lingerie that feels like skincare,” added Neli Kools, Co-Founder. “With a retention rate above 20%, women come back because they finally feel seen, cared for, and comfortable.”Trusted by Women WorldwideTrusted by over 10,000 women in India, Intimate Queen recently incorporated in the U.S. as Intimate Queen LLC and is expanding into global markets. UAE customers are now part of a growing community of women seeking lingerie that blends sustainability, wellness, and style.About Intimate QueenIntimate Queen is the world’s first plant-based lingerie brand and the pioneer of “Wellness Intimates.” Founded in India and now expanding across the UAE, UK, and US, the brand designs lingerie that is cooling, friction-free, and naturally antibacterial specially crafted for sensitive skin. Its mission: to make lingerie feel like skincare, transforming everyday comfort into an act of wellness.

Cooling, Skin-Friendly Lingerie Made for Gulf Heat | Intimate Queen debuts in UAE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.