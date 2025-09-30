PodRoll Launches Industry-First Video Promos in Apple Podcasts

First short-form video promotion format delivered directly through podcast RSS feeds

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PodRoll, the leading marketplace for podcast cross-promotion, today announced the launch of PodRoll Video Promos in Apple Podcasts. Leveraging the same proven Dynamic Feed Drop technology that has powered tens of thousands of campaigns, PodRoll now enables podcasters and marketers to deliver short-form video content directly into Apple Podcast feeds as a standalone promotional episode.Video Promos represent a significant opportunity for first movers to introduce video into an audio-first environment, giving creators the ability to engage audiences with standout promotional content and the precision of PodRoll’s feed-level targeting. This format adds visual impact to audio-first environments, capturing attention and converting more listeners.“At PodRoll, we’re constantly innovating ways to help podcasters grow and monetize their content,” said Jason Cox, CEO/CTO of PodRoll. “PodRoll Video Promos give creators direct access to one of the most valuable audiences in media, listeners already engaged with podcasts and long-form storytelling. Unlike broader marketing channels, where you may first need to persuade someone to try podcasts at all, Apple Podcasts listeners are already invested in the medium. By pairing that intent with the attention-grabbing impact of short-form video, PodRoll helps creators reach the right audience with maximum efficiency and control.”Key Features of PodRoll Video Promos:● Dynamic Feed Drop Technology – Seamless execution from campaign creation to matchmaking and delivery, powered by the trusted infrastructure behind PodRoll’s audio campaigns.● Short-Form Video Content – Upload video content directly in the PodRoll dashboard and use captivating visuals to naturally stand out in primarily audio feeds.● Cost-Effective – A premium format with premium performance: Promoters set their price in the market with a format proven to deliver higher engagement and conversion than traditional advertising.● Full Delivery Control – Promoters hand-select the podcasts and feeds where their Video Promos appear, ensuring alignment and audience quality.● Conversion Tracking – Use third-party attribution tools or PodRoll’s integrated prefix link for transparent, measurable performance.See It in ActionAn example PodRoll Video Promo is now live. Experience it here: PodRoll Podcast Video Promo or by searching “PodRoll - Podcast Video Promo” in Apple Podcasts.“With Video Promos, podcast marketers can go beyond trailers and audio spots, tapping into a format designed to grab attention instantly without asking listeners to remember a podcast and search for it later,” said Matt Turck, CRO of PodRoll. “With the ‘Follow the Show’ link embedded directly in the promotion, new audiences stay in-app and are taken directly to the promoted content to become converted listeners.”PodRoll Video Promos are available to active PodRoll partners and content promoters immediately and will be generally available in November 2025.About PodRollPodRoll is the largest cross-promotion marketplace in podcasting. Its innovative Dynamic Feed Drop technology enables seamless episode promotions, streamlining matchmaking, delivery, and measurement. Partnering with over 50 networks and thousands of podcasts, PodRoll empowers creators to grow audiences and monetize more effectively. Visit www.podroll.fm to learn more.

PodRoll - Video Promo Example

